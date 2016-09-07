BEIJING, Sept 7 China's three oil majors will
have to divulge intricate details about their vast networks of
oil and gas pipelines, the government said on Wednesday, a key
step towards increasing transparency for potential new entrants
and customers.
The energy ministry said on Wednesday Sinopec,
CNOOC and China National Petroleum Corp (CNCP)
were required to release data, such as opening
dates, pipeline type, capacity, route and pricing formulas
before Oct. 31.
The announcement underscores Beijing's new push to reform
the pipeline market, according to Lin Boqiang, director of
Xiamen University's energy institute.
"Pipelines have many add-on costs, such as maintenance fees
going back two to three decades. The details will help third
parties to better adjust cost and profit of a project and make
the market more transparent," Lin said.
Upstream and downstream users can also request other data
such as unused capacity, quality and safety standards of a
pipeline, the National Energy Administration said on its
website.
Experts and analysts say Beijing is pressing ahead with its
plan to separate pipeline transportation from the hands of crude
producers and lowering the cost to consumers, in a move to open
the network.
In August, Sinopec announced it would sell half of its
premium natural gas pipeline business to investors.
The state planner has also drafted a rule to lower
transportation costs of natural gas pipelines.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)