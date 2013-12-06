BEIJING Dec 6 China has launched a nationwide
probe into the safety of its oil and gas pipelines following a
deadly blast that killed 62 people in the eastern coastal city
of Qingdao last month, the country's safety watchdog said on
Friday.
The investigation will focus on "hidden dangers" in the
country's oil, gas and petrochemical sectors and will be
completed by March of next year, the Chinese cabinet commission
responsible for work safety said in a notice posted on its
website (www.chinasafety.gov.cn).
The explosion at the Dongying-Huangdao II pipeline owned by
top Asian refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
in Qingdao is believed to have been caused by oil
leaking into city drainage facilities, according to a
preliminary investigation.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)