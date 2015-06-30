BEIJING, June 30 China's Caixin Media Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it would take over sponsorship of the closely
watched China Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) now that HSBC
has ended its tie-up with financial
information firm Markit Ltd.
Chinese manufacturing and services PMI surveys would be
released under the new partnership from August, Caixin said in a
statement.
"This is a very important step Caixin has taken in its quest
for a strategic transformation," Hu Shuli, Caixin's
editor-in-chief, said in a statement.
Hu, seen as influential and well connected, established
Caixin, which publishes a financial news magazine, in 2009.
Tencent Holdings, one of China's biggest Internet
firms, invested in Caixin in 2012.
HSBC and Markit told Reuters on Friday they had ended their
five-year relationship. They said HSBC had ended
its sponsorship of the China Purchasing Managers Index and other
emerging market indexes compiled by Markit.
Caixin said the agreement with Markit was part of its
strategy to increase its capabilities in financial information
and that the deal could be extended to include further
cooperation on financial data and other services.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alan Raybould)