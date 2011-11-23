(Adds links)
* PMI reading falls to 48 from 51 in October
* Overall new orders slump, even as export orders grow
* Aussie dollar slides, oil down, shares drop
* Beijing seen adopting more selective support measures
* Bank reserve cuts possible in months ahead, no rate cut
yet
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Nov 23 China's factory sector
shrank the most in 32 months in November on signs of domestic
economic weakness, a preliminary PMI survey showed, reviving
worries that China may be slipping towards a hard landing and
fuelling fears of a global recession.
The steep fall in the HSBC flash purchasing managers' index
(PMI) to 48 in November from 51 in October largely reflected
domestic weakness as both output and new orders shrank even as
export orders continued to grow.
The flash PMI, the earliest readout of China's industrial
activity, was the lowest since March 2009 and suggests the
factory sector contracted during the month. A PMI reading of 50
demarcates expansion from contraction.
The PMI unnerved financial markets already roiled by the
euro zone debt crisis and a downward revision in U.S. economic
growth and underscored expectations that Beijing will lean more
on policies to support growth than ones to fight inflation.
"They are not going to want this to go too far," said Tim
Condon, head of Asia research at ING in Singapore. "I'm not sure
if it (PMI) is a tipping point but I think it adds to the
evidence."
Beijing has already announced some selective steps, geared
to small business, to support the economy. HSBC said evidence in
the PMI of a sharp drop in inflationary pressures meant Beijing
had room for more selective measures if need be.
"There remains no need to panic," HSBC economist Qu Hongbin
said. "Easing inflation provides room for more easing measures,
which will keep China on track for a soft landing."
The sub-indexes for input and output prices dropped around
10 points each to below 50 to lows last seen in April 2009.
HSBC said the output sub-index tumbled to a 32-month low of
46.7, a steep drop from October's final reading of 51.4 and new
orders suffered the biggest drop in 1-1/2 years to sink well
below 50.
Qu said the PMI data suggested industrial output growth in
China will moderate in coming months to an annual rate of 11-12
percent, a pace not seen since 2009 when China was pulling out
of the global financial crisis. Output has averaged close to 14
percent this year.
The final PMI reading for November may be slightly higher
than the flash number, a comparison of the data shows.
HSBC has reported a flash PMI, which captures up to 90
percent of total responses, since February.
On five occasions, the final PMI reading was higher than the
flash reading; twice it was lower and the other two months it
was unchanged.
Kevin Lai, senior economist at Daiwa in Hong Kong, said the
PMI data showed China's industrial production had started to
contract on a month-on-month basis.
"We see a 25 percent probability of a hard landing in the
first quarter of next year," he said, meaning growth of less
than 8 percent.
GLOBAL GROWTH COOLS
The Australian dollar fell to a six-week low after
the data on concern that demand growth from Australia's biggest
trading partner and export market will ease.
Asia shares outside of Japan dropped more
than 2 percent and U.S. S&P stock futures lost further
ground as China's PMI added to the risk of a global recession.
A downward revision to U.S. third-quarter growth data on
Tuesday had already put markets under pressure.
Vice Premier Wang Qishan is convinced the world is heading
into a major downturn, saying at the weekend that a "chronic"
global recession was "certain", the most dire reading from a
senior Chinese policymaker to date.
Similar flash PMI surveys for the euro zone released later
on Wednesday reinforced recession fears by showing the bloc's
private sector contracted for a third month in November.
The World Bank forecast on Tuesday that growth in the
world's biggest economy after the United States would slip to
9.0 percent in 2011 and then to 8.4 percent in 2012, adding "the
risks are tilted to the downside."
China's export growth hit an eight-month low in October as
industrial output grew at its weakest in a year. Up to a third
of Hong Kong's 50,000 or so factories in China could downsize of
shut by the end of this year, the Federation of Hong Kong
Industries said this month.
The exuberant Chinese property market is also coming off the
boil, a factor HSBC said had weighed on the PMI. Average home
prices ticked lower in October for the first time this year and
property sales fell.
"Worse is yet to come," Conita Hung, head of equity research
of Delta Asia Financial Group, said after the data. "Companies
involved in shipping, exports and even banking and finance will
be affected."
Most analysts argue that China will keep to a policy Beijing
has dubbed "fine tuning", under which it offers support to parts
of the economy.
These measures have included support for small businesses.
In the latest move, the central bank effectively cut reserve
requirements for five rural banks in eastern Zhejiang province
-- a cradle of private enterprise -- sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
Broader measures, such as a rate cut, are not warranted
unless the downturn becomes much more serious.
"We're not witnessing a collapse yet," said Connie Tse, an
economist at Forecast in Singapore. "Policymakers are going to
rely on selective fine-tuning measures."
BANK RESERVE CUT POSSIBLE
More aggressive policy easing measures are not needed
because China's exposure to western demand is less now than it
was during the 2008-2009 downturn and its dependence on exports
for growth is lower, Qu at HSBC said.
The underlying strength of the industrial sector is also
stronger, he suggested.
"It's not like 2008," Ting Lu of Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch said.
"This is not as bad. There's no need for China to be in a
hurry to roll out measures. The central bank needs to become
more flexible and watch the unfolding crisis. It's not the time
for them to change policy stance."
Still, like some other analysts, Condon said the selective
measures could spread to broader measures in the months ahead as
the economy weakens, so a cut in nationwide bank reserve
requirements, currently a record high of 21.5 percent for big
banks, may be on the cards within three months.
Wang Hu, an economist of Guotai Junan Securities in
Shanghai, agreed but said a bank reserve cut could come by the
end of the year.
Chinese policymakers will also be wary of easing policy too
quickly for fear of reigniting inflation after a long battle.
Consumer inflation dropped from a three-year high in July of
6.5 percent to 5.5 percent in October, raising hopes the peak
has passed.
"Inflation risks are still on the radar," said Tse. "It'll
be premature for the PBOC to loosen on the macro front."
