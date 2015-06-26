* HSBC ends long tie-up with Markit on business activity
surveys
* Surveys included China PMI, other emerging market indexes
* link.reuters.com/meq94w
(Adds comment from source)
By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 26 HSBC
has ended its marketing tie-up with financial
information firm Markit Ltd, both companies told
Reuters on Friday, winding up a five-year relationship.
The two firms said HSBC had ended its sponsorship of the
closely watched China Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
and other emerging markets indexes compiled by
Markit.
Both described the cooperation as a success, and neither
gave a specific reason for ending the arrangement.
"The sponsorship arrangement is now coming to an end and we
will announce replacement sponsors soon," said Laura Davis, a
Singapore-based spokeswoman for Markit in an emailed statement.
Several banking sources said Markit had been seeking other
sponsors around Asia to replace HSBC, but some said the price
tag may be too high.
Another disincentive could be the association with an
indicator that frequently contradicts the official manufacturing
PMI, they added.
China's economic growth has slowed, and markets are closely
watching for any signs of fluctuation in the trajectory of the
world's second largest economy.
One source familiar with the matter said the decision by
HSBC to end the arrangement was a commercial one and not
politically motivated.
The source said that the sponsorship had already achieved
its objective of building the profile of Europe's biggest bank
in emerging markets.
HSBC is also winding up its sponsorship of Markit indexes
covering other countries, implying that other factors were at
play. HSBC produces its own branded research reports on economic
trends around the world.
While the results compiled by Markit differ from official
indicators, so does the survey pool, possibly explaining
discrepancies.
The HSBC/Markit report tended to focus on smaller and
mid-sized companies, while the official survey reflected
activity at larger, often state-owned firms.
HSBC announced earlier in June that it would eliminate
50,000 jobs, slashing its headcount by nearly a fifth, in order
to combat sluggish growth.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White and Kevin Yao in
BEIJING and Matt Scuffham in London; Editing by Mike
Collett-White and Jon Boyle)