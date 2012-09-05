By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Sept 5 China's services sector grew at
its slowest pace in a year in August, even though firms are
hiring more workers at higher wages, a private sector survey
showed on Wednesday, following gloomy manufacturing polls
earlier in the week.
The HSBC services sector Purchasing Managers' Index fell to
52.0 in August from 53.1 in July, but remained above the
50-point line that delineates expansion from contraction.
A new business sub-index expanded at its slowest rate since
August 2011, weighing on the headline figure.
Although the services sector has been far rosier than
China's vast manufacturing sector, many worry that a contraction
in manufacturing could feed into services and consumer
behaviour.
"The slowdown in manufacturing PMI is going to weigh down on
production related services. Also as we believe retail sales has
a downbeat outlook, consumer services will eventually slow down
too," Shen Jianguang, chief economist of Mizuho Securities Asia,
told Reuters.
"Therefore, the contraction will feed into services in the
coming months."
For the time being, the services poll contrasted with the
gloomier picture elsewhere. An employment sub-index rose to
52.7, its highest since November, while input prices, which
primarily reflect labour costs, were at their highest since May.
Services account for about 43 percent of China's gross
domestic product.
The survey follows two polls of China's factory activity
which painted a far gloomier picture, signalling the pace of
growth in the world's second-largest economy will weaken well
into the third quarter and possibly beyond.
The HSBC manufacturing PMI fell to 47.6 in August, its
lowest level since March 2009, while an official PMI hit a
nine-month low of 49.2 in August, contracting for the first time
since November.
"Service providers in China expressed optimism regarding the
business outlook," wrote Markit Economics, which compiled the
survey.
"There were also reports of new product developments and
business expansion plans. However, the extent of positive
sentiment was the lowest in eight months, and muted in the
context of historical data."
On Monday, an official services PMI showed a rise to 56.3
for August, a two-month high. But new orders slowed, helping
weaken expectations for future performance.
Shen, of Mizuho, noted that monthly rail cargo volume
dropped sharply in July compared with the second quarter.
"The scale of the decline is comparable to what we saw
during the outbreak of the global financial crisis in the end of
2008," he wrote in a research note on Wednesday.
Although many indicators show the slowdown in the Chinese
economy is likely to extend well into the third quarter, marking
the seventh consecutive quarter of decelerating growth, consumer
spending has so far held up, benefitting the services sector.
Broadly speaking, China's services sector is taking up a
greater share of the economy, as more prosperous citizens are
better able to afford items such as travel, dining out and
massages.
Domestic consumption contributed 4.5 percentage points to
the first-half growth rate of 7.8 percent and capital spending
added 3.9 percentage points, while exports cut 0.6 percentage
points from total growth.
"I believe consumer spending is robust, but not that it
would stay robust if there is a protracted industrial
contraction," said Arthur Kroeber, managing director for GK
Dragonomics, adding that Chinese consumer spending is one of the
least well-measured factors in the economy.
"I am sceptical for the second half."
Government curbs on the vital property sector, combined with
a slowdown in China's export markets, have weighed on the
economy, with some indicators returning to levels last seen in
March 2009. At that time, China was just shaking off the
body-blow of the global financial crisis combined with domestic
credit restrictions.
Notably, in the official survey, a sub-index for the
construction industry ticked up, although it remained below 50.
This summer, some local governments have made stabs at reviving
the property sector, although those attempts have been batted
down by Beijing due to concerns that they could re-ignite
inflationary pressures.
While both service sector surveys showed input prices
rising, the official survey indicated that firms were able to
pass through costs by charging more. The HSBC survey showed a
sub-index for prices charged rose to a four-month high, but has
stayed below 50 since March.