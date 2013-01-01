BEIJING Jan 1 China's official manufacturing
purchasing managers' index held steady at 50.6 in December,
matching November's seven-month high, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Tuesday.
The headline figure was lower than expectations from an
economist poll by Reuters last week, which had forecast a
stronger confirmation of recovering growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
A PMI reading below 50 suggests growth slowed, while a
number above 50 indicates accelerating growth.
On Monday, the HSBC China PMI, which gathers more data from
smaller, privately-held firms that have a strong export focus,
signalled that growth in the manufacturing sector had quickened
to its fastest pace since May 2011 with a December reading of
51.5.