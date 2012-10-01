* Index ticks up but remains in contraction
* New orders improve, steel, metals still under pressure
* Q3 likely to be 7th consecutive quarter of slowing growth
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Oct 1 China's economy offered more
evidence of a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth on
Monday, with an official survey of factory managers remaining in
contractionary territory for a second successive month despite
improving from August's low.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index
rose to 49.8 in September from 49.2 in August, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. August had marked
the lowest reading since November 2011, as the world's
second-biggest economy struggles against cooling exports,
factory output and fixed asset investment.
"The data continues to reinforce the hard landing that we
have predicted for China, because this is the second consecutive
month of a sub-50 reading," said Prakash Sakpal of ING in
Singapore, which forecasts Chinese economic growth will be close
to 7 percent in both the third and fourth quarters of this year.
"September PMI readings are normally fairly strong and we
don't see that this month is that much better than last month."
A sub-index for new orders crept back towards the 50-mark
that separates expansion from contraction, hitting 49.8, its
highest point since May, while the output sub-index also
strengthened to 51.3.
"This was the major factor in the improvement in this
month's index, illustrating a diminishing rate of slowdown in
orders coming from factory customers," the statistics bureau
said.
The overall reading for September's official PMI matched the
prediction of economists polled this week by Reuters.
A private sector PMI survey published on Saturday by HSBC
ticked up to 47.9 in September from a nine-month low of 47.6 in
August, pointing to a month in which a slide in the rate of
economic growth was halted but not reversed.
STEEL, METALS UNDER PRESSURE
Market demand for food, beverages, tobacco and computers all
improved, but the demand for refined metals, steel and other
building materials remained under pressure, the bureau said.
That is consistent with a long slowdown in China's real estate
sector following a credit crunch that has dragged on economic
growth.
China's indebted state-owned steel mills have particularly
suffered from the drop in demand for construction steel as well
as weakness in demand for shipbuilding and automotive steel,
where they had heavily invested in recent years.
China's annual economic growth could ease to 7.4 percent in
the third quarter - the seventh consecutive quarter of slowdown,
before picking up to 7.6 percent in the final three months,
according to the latest Reuters poll.
China's central bank said on Tuesday that it will "fine
tune" policy to cushion the economy against global risks while
closely watching the possible impact from recent policy
loosening in the United States and Europe.
The central bank cut interest rates twice in June and July
and lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) three times
since late 2011 as part of efforts to support the economy.
But in recent weeks the bank has opted to pump short-term
cash into money markets to ease credit strains, rather than take
more substantial measures to loosen policy for fear of feeding
upward pressure on property prices and inflation.
Analysts still expect further policy loosening, including
cuts in RRR or even interest rates in the coming months.
In addition, the government has been fast tracking some
infrastructure projects and quickening the payment of tax
rebates to exporters.