BEIJING Jan 3 China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high of 56.1 in December from 55.6 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, adding to signs of a revival in the world's second-largest economy.

A reading above 50 indicates growth is accelerating, while one below 50 indicates it is slowing.

The services sector index follows the bureau's manufacturing PMI, which indicated China's growth was reviving in December, although signs persist that such growth still depends primarily on state-led investment. The official PMI survey matched November's seven-month high of 50.6, the NBS said on Tuesday.

China's fast-growing services industry has so far weathered the global slowdown much better than the factory sector, with the PMI consistently signalling healthy expansion and hitting a 10-month high of 58.0 in March.

CFLP/NBS services PMI index ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan 56.1 55.6 55.5 53.7 56.3 55.6 56.7 55.2 56.1 58.0 57.3 55.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------