BEIJING Jan 20 A Chinese court sentenced a man
to life in prison on Monday for poisoning frozen dumplings more
than six years ago at the plant where he worked, making ill four
Chinese and nine Japanese consumers and further straining ties
between the two countries.
The court in the northern city of Shijiazhuang found Lu
Yueting, 39, guilty of adding dangerous substances to food, the
official Xinhua news agency reported.
Lu, who worked at the Tianyang Food Plant, hoped he could
"attract the attention of his managers in order to boost his
salary" by injecting insecticide into the frozen dumplings with
syringes, Xinhua reported, based on court proceedings. He
sneaked into the factory's refrigerated storehouse three times
between October and December 2007 to carry out the deed.
After reports of the poisoning surfaced, Chinese security
and quality wathdogs initially blamed Japanese "sabotage" for
contaminating the dumplings.
The sentence coincides with worsening ties between Asia's
two largest economies. Tensions have focused on a row over a
group of islands in the East China Sea claimed by both countries
as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit last month
to a controversial shrine for war dead.
Chinese police detained Lu in March 2010, Xinhua reported.
Lu confessed to the crime during his July 2013 trial, saying he
felt sorry for the people he had made ill.
Food safety scandals, from chemical-laced dairy products to
recycled "gutter oil" used in cooking, have plagued Chinese
companies and weighed on consumer confidence in China and
abroad.
The verdict was delivered with officials from the Japanese
embassy in Beijing in attendance, Xinhua reported.
