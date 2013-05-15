(Corrects name and title of former Chinese premier in second
and third paragraphs)
By Dagmara Leszkowicz
WARSAW May 15 Chinese automotive manufacturer
Tri-Ring Group Corp will buy Polish bearings maker FLT Krasnik
for some 300 million zlotys ($93 million) in the largest
investment yet by a Chinese firm in Poland, a person close to
the deal said.
The purchase comes a year after then Premier Wen Jiabao set
a target of doubling China's trade with Poland and created a
dedicated fund to reduce imbalances.
"The investment is a result of the political discussions
during Wen Jiabao's visit last year," the source said on
Wednesday.
Krasnik, which is 89 percent owned by state industry
development agency ARP, employs 2,000 workers and has annual
sales of some 200 million zlotys.
ARP declined to comment. No one at Tri-Ring was immediately
available for comment.
ARP chief Wojciech Dabrowski and several Krasnik officials
visited Tri-Ring Group last month to discuss a possible
purchase.
Tri-Ring manufactures special purpose and military vehicles
and automotive components in China.
Chinese companies are becoming more visible in Poland, with
construction firms bidding in tenders for power units launched
by local utilities.
($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Chris Borowski in Warsaw and Adam
Jourdan in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Holmes)