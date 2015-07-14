SHANGHAI Chinese police shot dead three knife-wielding militants and wounded another on Monday in China's northeastern Shenyang city, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local police.

"When police pursued terrorist suspects, four terrorists armed with knives resisted arrest. Police fired shots only after the terrorists ignored warnings," Xinhua cited a statement from the Shenyang public security bureau as saying on Tuesday.

No civilians were wounded or killed in the incident, the statement said, without providing further details.

