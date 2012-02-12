SHANGHAI Feb 13 Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao has said China will start to fine-tune its economic
policy in the first quarter, the official Shanghai Securities
News quoted him as saying on Monday, the government's most
explicit indication yet of a monetary easing.
However, the government will stick to policy to cool the
property market, Wen was quoted telling a government-sponsored
meeting to solicit experts' opinion on policy last week.
The market has expected the government to cut bank reserve
requirement ratios since mid-December, but the People's Bank of
China has refrained from doing so. Wen's comments came as the
market has already cooled its expectations of such a central
bank move more recently.