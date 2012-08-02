BEIJING Aug 2 China risks a rebound in
inflation and monetary policy should focus on managing financial
system liquidity as the best way to underpin slowing growth, the
official Financial News said in a front page editorial on
Thursday.
The paper - operated by the People's Bank of China, the
central bank - said the policy focus should be on managing
reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for commercial lenders and open
market operations to ensure stable growth in money supply.
"Some factors fuelling the last round of inflation have not
been eliminated and the prices of goods under control previously
could rebound again," the paper said.
The paper said China should keep curbs in place designed to
kill of speculative pressure in the real estate market that saw
home prices double in key cities between 2009 and 2011, pushing
them beyond the reach of many middle class Chinese citizens.
And it identified imported inflation as a particular risk,
along with seasonal price factors. China is especially sensitive
to food price inflation as sharp rises in the cost of basic
necessities have accompanied past periods of social disquiet.
China has battled to bring consumer inflation back under
control after it spiked to a three-year high of 6.5 percent in
July 2011 in the wake of massive monetary and fiscal easing in
Beijing's 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) economic stimulus plan
launched at the depths of the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
Inflation fell to a 29-month low of 2.2 percent in June, far
below the government's official 4 percent target, leaving
investors fretting that policy settings are constricting the
economy despite nearly 10 months of pro-growth fine-tuning by
the government - including interest rate cuts in June and July.
Economists polled by Reuters in July forecast further policy
easing, with 100 basis points expected to be cut from RRR and 25
basis points to be shaved off lending rates by the end of 2012.
The editorial's recommendation, significant as it comes from
the central bank's own newspaper, did not explicitly mention
further interest rate cuts as part of the prescription to
support economic growth which slowed in the second quarter of
2012 to 7.6 percent - its softest in more than three years.
The editorial comes just days after China's top leaders said
in a meeting of the Communist Party's Politburo on Tuesday that
policy action to underpin growth would be stepped-up in the
second half of the year.
The health of the economy is key to China's once-a-decade
leadership transition - due to take place in the autumn of this
year - with Party chiefs determined to ensure a smooth handover
against a backdrop of economic stability and prosperity.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Nick
Edwards)