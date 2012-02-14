BEIJING Feb 14 Policymaking and poetry rarely go hand in hand, except perhaps in China's corridors of power, where the latest pronouncement on bank regulation is a 16-character message sharing a style favoured by Chinese leaders since the days of Chairman Mao.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission's order to banks to clean up exposure to local government debt declares there is "no change in policies, clean-up to deepen, prudent pull-out, and the focus is to boost credit worthiness".

The delphic demands, like the deeper meanings of the world's more sophisticated verse, are a matter of interpretation by individuals reading them -- in this case the bosses of banks.

Four-phrase slogans, with each phrase containing four Chinese characters, were a personal penchant of Communist China's founder, Mao Zedong.

One of his most famous delivered the tactics for guerrilla war: "The enemy advances, we retreat; the enemy camps, we harass; the enemy tires, we attack; the enemy retreats, we pursue."

Policy pronouncements since have regularly followed that format.

The most quoted 16-character policy concerns dealings with non-communist political parties: "Long-term coexistence, mutual supervision, sincere treatment with each other and the sharing of weal or woe."

For inner-party decision-making, there is: "Collective leadership, democratic centralism, case-specific consultation, decision through meeting."

Slogans have covered a range of knotty problems from relations with North Korea, fighting corruption, demolishing slums and regulating the Internet.

The underlying point of the pronouncements is clear -- fix this problem -- but the prescription of how it's done is left open to the creative impulses of the people actually implementing the policies.

Anything goes, as long as it goes well, with the unspoken truth running through them all being that you get it wrong at your peril.