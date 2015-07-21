BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
BEIJING, July 21 China's central bank will inject $45 billion into the Export-Import Bank of China and the Ministry of Finance will inject 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) into the Agricultural Development Bank of China, domestic financial media Caixin reported on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: