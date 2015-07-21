(Corrects spelling of Caixin in paragraph 2)
* China c.bank to inject $45 bln into EXIM
* Finance ministry to inject 100 bln yuan into ADBC
BEIJING, July 21 China's central bank and
finance ministry will inject billions of dollars into the
country's policy banks, Caixin reported on Tuesday without
specifying the source of its information.
The People's Bank of China will inject $45 billion into the
Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) and the finance
ministry will inject 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) into the
Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), Caixin,
a respected domestic financial magazine, reported.
Both policy lenders did not respond to calls from Reuters
for comment.
Beijing is stepping up reforms at its policy lenders to
drive economic growth and boost Chinese companies' global
competitiveness.
Reuters reported last week that China Development Bank Corp
(CDB), the country's biggest policy lender, will
receive a capital injection of $48 billion from the central
bank.
After this round of capital injection totalling $109
billion, the central bank will replace the finance ministry as
the biggest shareholder in CDB and EXIM, Caixin said.
In April, the State Council approved reform schemes for the
country's three major policy banks - CDB, EXIM and ADBC,
requiring them to supplement capital, strengthen internal and
external control, and build up sustainability at a time when the
world's second-largest economy is set to grow at its slowest
pace in a quarter-century.
CDB is responsible for funding China's large infrastructure
investments at home and overseas. EXIM provides support for
China's "going out" strategy, facilitating trade and Chinese
companies' expansion abroad. ADBC is China's major lender for
agricultural business.
In addition to strengthening its own policy lenders, China
also launched the $100 billion New Development Bank, known as
"BRICS" Bank, in Shanghai with key emerging nations - Brazil,
Russia, India and South Africa to fund infrastructure and
development projects in these nations.
Another high-profile Beijing-backed multilateral policy
bank, Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank, was launched in
June, marking China's global ambitions while creating a new
channel to fund its "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure
investment initiative.
($1=6.2086 Chinese yuan)
