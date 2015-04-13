BEIJING, April 13 The Chinese government is
restructuring the country's three major policy banks in a bid to
better finance projects during the current economic slowdown,
the country's cabinet said.
The State Council said on Sunday it had approved the central
bank's reform plans for China Development Bank (CDB),
Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) and Agricultural Development
Bank of China (ADBC), according to three statements released on
the government's website.
Chinese outbound investment and exports reached record
levels last year, but trade growth has wobbled this year and
concerns over domestic debt levels have increased.
By clarifying and redirecting the policy banks' roles,
Beijing hopes to deepen support for Chinese companies investing
abroad, provide better trade financing services, and also
address mission creep by the banks, in particular EXIM and CDB,
which have begun overlapping with each other and with commercial
lenders.
The cabinet said that CDB, China's policy lender responsible
for large infrastructure investment at home and overseas, should
"play an active role in stablizing China's economic growth and
structural adjustment" and "increase support to strategic areas
and sectors in difficulties"
It also said CDB must "persist in its role as a
developmental financial institution", implying a step away from
earlier efforts to make CDB a more commercial, less
government-backed lender.
EXIM bank was told by the State Council to focus on its
policy-bank role of financing China's ambitious global
expansion, "supporting exports and implementing the government's
'going out' strategy".
In Feburary, EXIM appointed central bank deputy governor Hu
Xiaolian as its new chairwoman and Communist Party chief, paving
the way for the reforms.
Sources familiar with CDB and EXIM told Reuters earlier that
the competition between the two banks to win offshore business
from companies like Huawei is becoming intense and EXIM was keen
to see its role as the major cross-border policy bank clarified.
The cabinet also instructed ADBC, the country's major lender
for agri-business, to separate policy-oriented lending from
other businesses and build up control and decision systems to
become a "sustainable" policy lender.
The statements provided no details and didn't give any
timelines for the changes.
"In an era of talking about reform being market-oriented,
this seems to be a step in the opposite direction, to make them
more policy oriented than commercially driven," said Oliver
Barron, analyst at NSBO in Beijing.
CDB, EXIM and ADBC couldn't be reached for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting By Beijing Newsroom, additional reporting by Pete
Sweeney and Nathaniel Taplin in SHANGHAI, editing by Matthew
Miller and Simon Cameron-Moore)