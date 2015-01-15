SHANGHAI Jan 15 China has approved a new polio
vaccine, the first of its kind to be produced in the country, a
month after local authorities gave the green light for a
home-grown Ebola vaccine amid Beijing's push to become a world
leader in producing innovative drugs.
The development drew praise from the World Health
Organization (WHO) on Thursday who said the vaccine, which will
be given to Chinese children as part of routine disease
prevention, would help the global fight against the polio virus.
China's private and state-run medical laboratories have been
growing in sophistication, helping reduce reliance on imported
medicines and competing with global rivals.
"This new vaccine is a critically important weapon in the
fight against polio as the world nears the eradication of this
dreaded disease," Bernhard Schwartländer, WHO representative in
China, said in a statement.
China technically eradicated polio in 2000, but there have
been outbreaks of the disease in the country since.
China's drug regulator approved the new vaccine, called Ai
Bi Wei, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the China
Food and Drug Administration (CFDA). The vaccine was developed
by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.
China approved a domestically developed experimental Ebola
vaccine for clinical trials in December.
China currently produces an oral vaccine to protect against
polio, but it can in some cases cause people to develop the
disease. The CFDA said it expected demand for the new vaccine to
be in the tens of millions of doses each year.
"As an important innovative product which our country has
the full intellectual property rights to, the approval of this
vaccine is a successful leap forward to take China's vaccines
from "made in China" to "created in China," it said.
Driven by a boom in pharmaceutical-related patents, China is
now the world leader in terms of patent applications, according
to a Reuters report last month.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)