A mobile phone held by the photographer shows a photo from a court's microblog page of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial, in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

JINAN, China Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai denied on Thursday one of the charges of bribery against him, a court in eastern China quoted him as saying as he appeared at the start of his trial.

Bo was charged with receiving about 21.8 million yuan in bribes from Xu Ming, a plastics-to-property entrepreneur who is a close friend, and Tang Xiaolin, the general manager of Hong Kong-based export company Dalian International Development Ltd, the court said.

Bo said he did not accept any bribes from Tang, according to a microblog by the Jinan court in eastern China. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Judy Hua; Editing by Ron Popeski)