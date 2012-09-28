BEIJING, Sept 28 China's ruling Communist Party o n Friday expelled d isgraced senior politician Bo Xilai from top party positions and said it would hand him over for criminal investigation accused of multiples crimes, o pe ning a new phase in a scandal that has shaken a leadership succession.

Bo's wife and his former police chief have both been jailed over the scandal stemming from the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood in the southwestern city of Chongqing, where Bo was Communist Party chief.

The statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency said that in the scandal around the murder of Heywood, Bo "abused his powers of office, committed serious errors and bears a major responsibility".

"Bo Xilai's actions created grave repercussions, and massively damaged the reputation of the party and the state," it said.