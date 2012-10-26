BEIJING Oct 26 China's largely rubber stamp
parliament has expelled disgraced former senior politician Bo
Xilai, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, paving the way
for formal criminal charges to be laid against him.
The expulsion removes Bo's immunity from prosecution as a
member of parliament. Xinhua said the Standing Committee of the
National People's Congress, China's parliament, "announced the
termination of Bo Xilai's post".
Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, and his former police chief, Wang
Lijun, have both been jailed over the scandal, which stems from
the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood while Bo was
Communist Party chief of the southwestern city of Chongqing.
The government last month accused Bo of corruption and of
bending the law to hush up the murder.