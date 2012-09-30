By Ben Blanchard
CHONGQING, China, Sept 30 China's campaign to
bury fallen politician Bo Xilai under a litany of alleged
misdeeds risks dragging down the ruling Communist Party's own
standing among citizens who have already grown to assume that
graft and abuse pervade it.
Bo is almost surely headed for trial and jail after the
party leadership on Friday accused him of multiple offences
dating back to his early years in government, including taking
bribes, engaging in "improper sexual relations" and meddling in
an inquiry into his wife's murder of a British man.
In Bo's former stronghold of Chongqing, a haze-draped,
riverside metropolis in southwest China, over the weekend many
residents greeted the news of Bo's spectacular fall and alleged
crimes with sympathy or cynicism.
"Who knows if the charges against him are true - none of us
were there. The government can say what it likes about him. The
only truth we will ever know for sure is all the hard work he
put into improving Chongqing," said Gao Zhigeng, a machinery
factory worker on the cusp of retirement.
"Bo lost that game, that's all," said Gao, wearing an
old-style Mao cap while he strolled past the luxury stores
around the Liberation Monument in central Chongqing.
The Chinese Communist Party revealed the accusations against
Bo at the same time that it announced a Nov. 8 date for a
congress that will bring in a new generation of top leaders - a
line-up that Bo yearned to join.
Even with Bo gone, China's emerging leaders face the
lingering belief among many citizens that some version of Bo's
misdeeds is the rule, rather than the exception, of politics in
this one-party state.
State media have tried to separate Bo from the party elite
he once belonged to, calling his fall a victory that shows the
party's determination to eradicate corruption. But on the
streets of Chongqing, few people believed that message.
"What has happened to him is all because of infighting
amongst a political elite - it's got nothing to do with anything
else," said Liu Yunli, a 36-year-old worker in a logistics firm.
"Look at how developed we are here, and it's all because of
Bo Xilai," he said, gesturing to a light railway line built
while Bo was in power. "If there was some corruption then so
what?"
Purging Bo will not free the government from suspicions that
abuses are rife, even if not to the same extreme as Bo, wrote
Beijing magazine editor Zhou Zhixing in a comment on the case.
"Bo is just a sample, and there are quite a few like him in
officialdom," Zhou wrote for the "Consensus Net," a Chinese
website for political debate. "The problem does not lie in
personal defects, but in the system."
A POLITICAL GAME
Previously a commerce minister who favoured sleek suits and
expensive-looking ties, Bo arrived in Chongqing in 2007, and
transformed himself into a combative advocate of populist
welfare policies that appealed to many Chinese people as a cure
to social divisions and discontent brought by unfettered growth.
Bo, 63, and his then police chief, Wang Lijun, also won
nationwide admiration for an uncompromising crackdown on
organised crime, which their critics said was a thinly veiled
effort to purge enemies and confiscate wealth.
Bo's policies and brash self-promotion, however, stirred
unease among some officials, including premier Wen Jiabao. A day
before Bo's ousting in March, Wen accused him of flirting with
the discredited ways of Mao Zedong's era.
Criticism of Bo was largely confined to the margins of
political life until February of this year, when Wang fled into
a United States consulate for over 24 hours, exposing
allegations that Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, had in November murdered
Neil Heywood, a British businessman who was once a friend, after
a financial dispute.
In August, Gu was given a suspended death sentence, which
effectively means a long jail term, after being found guilty of
poisoning Heywood to death.
On Sept. 24, former police chief Wang was sentenced to 15
years in jail for his crimes, including his defection and
seeking to hush up the murder case that implicated Gu.
The latest party statement on the case said that in the
murder scandal, Bo "abused his powers of office", a charge that
appears to reflect accusations from Wang's trial suggesting Bo
tried to stymie a police investigation. The government also
accused Bo of taking huge bribes and other unspecified crimes.
Before Bo is charged and tried, investigators must complete
an inquiry and decide to indict him. China's prosecutors and
courts come under party control, and are most unlikely to
challenge the accusations already levelled.
Still, in Chongqing, some said the inevitable guilty verdict
against Bo was about politics, not justice for Heywood.
"They're only picking on him as he was too good at his job
and too good at being a politician, and that made people in
Beijing jealous," said Yang Chun, who works in a Chongqing
nightclub. "It's all about politics. He did much for Chongqing
and we are very grateful."