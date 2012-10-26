* State prosecutors open criminal investigation
* Expulsion from parliament removes Bo's immunity from
prosecution
* Announcements made two weeks before Communist Party
congress
* Bo's wife, police chief, jailed over businessman's murder
By Ben Blanchard and Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Oct 26 China moved quickly on Friday to
announce it had formally begun a criminal probe into disgraced
former senior politician Bo Xilai, hours after expelling him
from the largely rubber stamp parliament and so removing his
immunity from prosecution.
The announcements pave the way for Bo, once a contender for
top leadership in the world's second largest economy, to face
trial and likely a long jail sentence on accusations of
corruption and abuse of power.
A brief report by the state-run Xinhua news agency said
state prosecutors had "decided to put Bo Xilai under
investigation for alleged criminal offences".
It added that they had "imposed coercive measures on him in
accordance with the law", likely a reference that he was now
officially in detention.
Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, and his former police chief, Wang
Lijun, have both been jailed over a scandal that stems from the
murder of British businessman Neil Heywood while Bo was
Communist Party chief of the southwestern city of Chongqing.
The government last month accused Bo of corruption and of
bending the law to hush up the murder.
The latest move comes a fortnight before the Communist Party
holds a congress, which opens on Nov. 8, that will unveil the
country's new central leadership.
Bo, 63, was widely seen as pursuing a powerful spot in the
new leadership before his career unravelled after Wang fled to a
U.S. consulate for more than 24 hours in February and alleged
that Bo's wife had poisoned Heywood.
Bo, a former commerce minister, used his post in Chongqing
since 2007 to cast the sprawling, haze-covered municipality into
a showcase for his mix of populist policies and bold spending
plans that won support from leftists yearning for a charismatic
leader.
Xinhua provided no other details, such as what charges Bo
may face, saying only that the investigation was under way.
Earlier in the day, Xinhua said the Standing Committee of
the National People's Congress, China's parliament, "announced
the termination of Bo Xilai's post" as the deputy to the
parliament.
As a member of that body he had enjoyed immunity from
prosecution.
Before Bo is charged and tried, investigators must first
complete an inquiry and indict him, but China's prosecutors and
courts come under party control and are unlikely to challenge
the accusations.
"THEATRE"
A lawyer for Bo, who has been employed by the family to
represent him, said on Thursday he was unable to say whether the
government would allow him to represent Bo when the case comes
to trial.
"It's theatre," said Nicholas Bequelin, a researcher at
Human Rights Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, who spoke
before Bo's expulsion and criminal probe were announced.
"The judiciary grinds into action only when the outcome has
been determined. There is no indication we will see a genuine
trial because Bo knows too much."
An official account of Wang's trial in September said Wang
fled to the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, southwest China, after Bo
beat him and stripped him of his police job following Wang's
decision to confront Bo with the murder allegations against Gu.
Wang had spearheaded Bo's controversial campaign against
organised crime, a prominent plank in Bo's barely concealed
campaign to join the topmost ranks of the Communist Party.
Bo was dismissed from his Chongqing post in March, and
suspended from the party's top ranks in April, when his wife was
named as an official suspect in the murder in November of
Heywood, a long-time friend of the couple who also helped their
son Bo Guagua settle into study in Britain.
Bo has disappeared from public view since he was dismissed
and has not had a chance to respond publicly to the accusations
against him.
The removal of Bo has disrupted the Communist Party's
usually secretive and carefully choreographed process of
settling on a new central leadership.
Sharply dressed and courting publicity, Bo stood out in a
party of stolid conformists, and he promoted Chongqing as a bold
egalitarian alternative to China's current pattern of growth.
But Bo's promotion of "red" culture inspired by Mao Zedong's
era and his campaign-style crackdown on crime prompted fears
that he was rekindling some of the arbitrary lawlessness of the
Cultural Revolution in the 1960s - a criticism that Premier Wen
Jiabao spelled out before the public in mid-March.