By Benjamin Kang Lim and Adam Rose
BEIJING, Sept 23 With ousted senior politician
Bo Xilai jailed for life, Chinese President Xi Jinping has
stamped his authority on the Communist Party by effectively
warning he will not tolerate dissent as he seeks to push through
tough economic reforms.
Bo was sentenced on Sunday after being found guilty on
charges of corruption, taking bribes and abuse of power. Since
all courts are controlled by the party the verdict was likely
pre-ordained although a source with direct knowledge of the case
told Reuters on Monday that Bo had filed an
appeal.
"It's (like) killing one to warn a hundred," a source with
ties to the leadership told Reuters.
The ideological fractures exposed last year by Bo's fall
from grace had hobbled Xi, forcing him to row back on an
ambitious plan to rebalance the world's second largest economy,
sources close to China's leadership have told Reuters.
The party's fear had been that Bo's supporters, who lauded
him for the old-school leftist social welfare policies he
championed as boss of the city of Chongqing, could remain a
brake on reforms that favour private businesses and a greater
reliance on market forces.
Xi needed the Bo affair settled because the next few weeks
are critical for his government, which took office in March.
At a closed-door party plenum in November, Xi will push for
more economic reforms and he needs unstinting support from the
party's elite 200-member Central Committee.
The reforms Xi wants include opening up the banking sector
to let in private players and interest rate reform and
introducing more competition in key industries dominated by
state-owned giants, such as in the energy and telecommunications
sectors, sources say.
Leftists are deeply suspicious of private enterprise and
market reforms, believing they have led to the income inequality
and the anything-goes economic growth that China grapples with
today.
"For other senior officials, I think this is intimidating
because the plenum is coming up," said Zhang Lifan, a
Beijing-based political commentator and historian.
BO'S WIFE ALSO IN JAIL
Bo had been expected to rise to the top of the party until
his career unravelled last year following a murder scandal in
which his wife, Gu Kailai, was convicted of poisoning a British
businessman, Neil Heywood, who had been a family friend. She was
given a suspended death sentence.
After his appointment as Chongqing party boss in 2007, the
charismatic Bo, a "princeling" son of a late vice premier,
turned the southwestern metropolis into a showcase of
Mao-inspired "red" culture as well as state-led economic growth.
The leftists in the party flocked to his side.
Xi has been mindful of Bo's constituency and courted
neo-leftists ahead of the trial - at the expense of
reform-minded liberals.
Shortly before the trial, Xi paid his respects at a villa
once used by Mao Zedong, and then gave a widely publicised
speech calling Marxism a "must-study subject" for party members.
Xi, in a sense, has already sought to assume Bo's mantle as
the hero of the left.
"Ideologically speaking, Xi's shift to the left has been
quite dramatic," said Li Weidong, a writer and former editor who
has followed Bo's case closely. "Bo has been kicked to the side
but his policies have remained."
That is a path which may not be sustainable, Li added.
"It will create an effect of left-wing politics but
right-wing economics, which will become a problem long-term."
Still, Bo's verdict is unlikely to be a real deterrent to
the rampant corruption Xi has sought to tackle, despite the
party and state media playing up the angle that all are equal
before the law.
"This case had little to do with corruption. It's a
political case," said Zhang Ming, a professor at Renmin
University in Beijing.