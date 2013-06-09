(Adds details)
BEIJING, June 9 China's former railways
minister, Liu Zhijun, went on trial on Sunday charged with
corruption and abuse of power, state media said, in a case
demonstrating President Xi Jinping's resolve to crack down on
pervasive graft.
State radio said the trial had begun at a Beijing courthouse
under heavy security. If found guilty, he could face the death
penalty or life in jail.
Liu was formally charged in April with abuse of power,
taking bribes and malpractice.
He took advantage of his position and helped 11 people to
either get promotions or win contracts, accepting 64.6 million
yuan ($10.53 million) in bribes from them in return between 1986
and 2011, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
While railways minister, Liu helped Ding Yuxin, the
chairwoman of a Beijing investment company, and her relatives
win cargo and railway construction contracts, "breaking
regulations and playing favouritism" to allow Ding and her
family to "reap huge profits", the report added.
"Liu's malpractices have led to huge losses of public assets
and of the interests of the state and people, and he should be
subject to criminal liabilities for bribe taking and abuse of
power," Xinhua said.
State television showed pictures of a downcast Liu standing
in the dock answering questions and looking at a screen upon
which evidence against him was being displayed.
The trial may be over quite quickly, judging by similar
graft cases in the past, and the verdict will likely come out
within the next two weeks or so.
While Xi has said anti-corruption efforts should target
low-ranking "flies" as well as powerful "tigers", few
high-ranking violators have been probed since Xi became
president in March.
China's railway system has faced numerous problems over the
past few years, including heavy debts from funding new
high-speed lines, waste and fraud.
The government has pledged to open the rail industry to
private investment on an unprecedented scale.
The ministry suffered a big blow to its image when a crash
in 2011 between two high-speed trains killed 40 people.
Liu was sacked in February last year and later expelled from
the Communist Party. He had successfully resisted a merger with
the Ministry of Transport six years ago, but the government
announced in March that the two ministries would be merged.
While Liu's case attracted much attention when it first
broke, it has been overshadowed by the much more sensational
case of the former party chief of Chongqing, the ambitious Bo
Xilai.
Bo's downfall last year amid lurid accusations of murder and
diplomatic intrigue caused division and uncertainty as the party
prepared a transfer of power to a new generation of leaders.
The government has yet to announce a trial date for Bo, or
what charges he will face.
($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski and Jeremy
Laurence)