BEIJING Oct 22 China's ruling Communist Party
will discuss a proposal to amend its constitution at its
congress in early November, state media said on Monday, a move
aimed at strengthening one-party rule over the next five years.
State news agency Xinhua did not elaborate on what the
amendments could be, though they have previously formed the
guiding principles on which major policy decisions such as
moving China in the direction of a market economy have been
based.
"The meeting stressed the importance of making a draft
amendment to the CPC (Communist Party of China) Constitution
that conforms to the needs of the CPC's theoretic innovation,
practice and development and will also promote the CPC's work
and strengthen its construction," Xinhua said, citing a
statement from the meeting of the politburo.
The party "constitution" is less a legal document and more
an organisational guide and compilation of the ideological
justifications that China's Communists have accumulated - and
often quietly shelved - in their evolution from a party of Mao
Zedong and mass revolution to one of mass markets and dynamic
growth.
Cheng Li, an expert in Chinese politics at the Brookings
Institution think-tank in Washington, told Reuters the
amendments could include new language on the rule of law and
intra-party democracy.
The constitution has also cemented legacies of previous
leaders, enshrined landmark policies such as letting capitalists
into the party, and stressed economic modernisation as a
priority of the nation.
In 2007, the party issued an amended version of its charter
enshrining the slogans and enhanced influence of President Hu
Jintao, who steps down as party leader on Nov. 8 at the 18th
Congress.
The changes were a symbolic victory for Hu in this top-down
one-party state where ideological jargon is the language of
power, telling officials and citizens which leaders to heed.