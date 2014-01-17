BEIJING Jan 17 Chinese investigators have
questioned more than a dozen senior officials, including the
country's top prosecutor, about links to retired domestic
security chief Zhou Yongkang, who is the subject of a corruption
probe, sources said.
Zhou, 71, is the most senior Chinese politician to be
ensnared in a graft scandal since the Communist Party swept to
power in 1949. Three sources, with ties to the leadership, said
more than a dozen officials of ranks equivalent to a cabinet
minister or vice minister have been questioned since last year
in connection with the case.
The questioning will not necessarily lead to prosecution but
these investigations into the affairs of China's top leaders are
unprecedented and highlight President Xi Jinping's determination
to crack down on graft. Xi has warned that corruption, a major
source of discontent among China's people, is a threat to the
party's survival.
While the probe does not risk a split in the party, as Zhou
does not have a popular support base, he still has many
loyalists in the country's security apparatus who benefited from
his patronage.
The officials who were questioned have not been taken into
custody, but are barred from leaving the country, said the
sources, who requested anonymity to avoid repercussions for
discussing secretive elite politics.
"The special task force is trying to determine if the
officials broke the law or breached (party) discipline when they
did Zhou Yongkang's bidding," one source told Reuters.
The officials include the country's top prosecutor Cao
Jianming and people in the security apparatus - the police force
and civilian intelligence agency - that Zhou used to head, they
said.
Several lower-ranking Beijing city government officials as
well as anchors of state broadcaster CCTV have also been
questioned, the sources said.
Zhou was a member of the party's Politburo Standing
Committee - the apex of power in the country - and held the
immensely powerful post of security tsar until he retired in
2012.
The government has yet to make any kind of official
statement about Zhou or the case against him and it has not been
possible to contact him for comment.
The cabinet spokesman's office, which doubles as the party's
public affairs office, the party's anti-corruption watchdog, the
Ministry of Public Security, the prosecutor's office, the
Beijing city government and CCTV all did not respond to requests
for comment.
DRASTIC MEDICINE
Xi told the party's anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday that
the fight against graft was grim and complicated and that it had
to be solved quickly with "drastic medicine".
China has hailed the crackdown on corruption, saying "new
progress and achievements" had led to a 13.3 percent increase in
the number of people punished last year. But critics argue that
lasting results are unlikely without meaningful political
reform.
Several of Zhou's men have been felled, including Jiang
Jiemin, briefly top regulator of state-owned enterprises, and
former Vice Minister of Public Security Li Dongsheng.
Zhou himself has been put under virtual house arrest at a
villa in the northern port city of Tianjin, two of the sources
said, adding that his bodyguards, secretaries and driver have
been removed.
He is being guarded by soldiers from the elite 38th Army and
cannot receive guests, leave the villa or make phone calls
without prior approval, the sources said, a sign the leadership
is nervous about his lingering influence .
"Contact with the outside world has been totally cut off,"
one of the sources said.
While the Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment on Zhou, the official People's Liberation Army Daily
reminded soldiers last month of their duty to follow the party's
orders.
"Ensure that the barrel of the gun is firmly placed in the
hands of people who are loyal to the party, ensure that the
military's thinking, politics and actions are always in step
with the party's centre, and resolutely uphold the authority of
Central Military Commission Chairman Xi," the daily said.
Zhou's wife, one-time television reporter Jia Xiaoye, and
his eldest son from a previous marriage, Zhou Bin, are also
under investigation, the sources said. Zhou's second son, Zhou
Han, has been spared.
"The special task force is trying to find out who tipped off
Zhou Bin about the issuance of a warrant for his arrest last
year," another source said.
Zhou Bin fled to the United States earlier last year and
then went to Singapore, but returned to China after negotiations
with Chinese authorities, the source added.
It was also not possible to reach any Zhou family members
for comment. It is not clear if any of them have lawyers.
During his five-year watch as security chief, Zhou Yongkang
oversaw the police force, civilian intelligence apparatus,
paramilitary police, judges and prosecutors. Government spending
on domestic security exceeded the defence budget.
But Zhou became too powerful and that position was
downgraded during a sweeping leadership reshuffle in 2012.
DEAL TRANSPARENTLY
Xi ordered the special task force formed late last year to
look into accusations brought against Zhou by political rivals,
sources with leadership ties have said.
In ordering the investigation, Xi broke with an unwritten
understanding that members of the omnipotent Standing Committee
will not be investigated after retirement.
It is unclear if the government will actually put Zhou on
trial and risk the possibility that embarrassing revelations
about China's elite become public knowledge, potentially further
affecting public faith in the party.
"The party needs to deal with this transparently or risk
undermining confidence in its fight against corruption," said a
source with ties to the military.
Zhou was last seen at an alumni celebration at the China
University of Petroleum on Oct. 1.
Zhou himself was a patron of the once high-flying politician
Bo Xilai, who was jailed for life in September for corruption
and abuse of power - the worst political scandal since the 1976
downfall of the Gang of Four.
Bo's career was stopped short last year by the attempted
defection of his estranged police chief who implicated Bo's wife
in the murder of a British businessman over a business dispute.
Bo's wife and his former police chief have been convicted and
jailed.