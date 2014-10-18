BEIJING Oct 19 China is set to unveil key legal
reforms this week that will try to limit the influence local
officials have on court cases, a move being closely watched by
company executives who hope it will make the legal system more
impartial.
The announcement is expected at the end of an Oct. 20-23
meeting of the ruling Communist Party elite, which has made the
"rule of law" the theme of the gathering. The meeting, called a
plenum, comes at a time when slowing economic growth in the
world's second-largest economy is raising the prospect of more
commercial disputes.
The business community, in particular Chinese private firms
and foreign investors, have long complained about the difficulty
of getting a fair hearing in court because judges usually answer
to local governments and party organs, which often have their
own interests to protect.
Chinese media has recently carried reports on local
companies suing each other when a dispute arises, with the
parties lodging separate cases in courts in their home
provinces, which then inevitably find for the home firm.
In April, Knowles Corp, a New York-listed maker of
advanced micro-acoustic products, said its lawyers had been
blocked by a provincial court from attending a patent
infringement case involving Chinese group
GoerTek.
Ahead of the plenum, a meeting of the roughly 370-member
Central Committee that usually takes place annually, state media
has noted that the key goals are to temper the influence of
local governments in courts and to make judges more professional
and not tools of the party.
This would involve "reforming the judicial system to prevent
local officials from interfering in court decisions", a source
with knowledge of the plenum agenda told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
However, while the party may be seeking to limit the
influence of officials on courts, there is no suggestion China
is about to set up an independent judiciary, and for sensitive
cases, such as high-level corruption or for prominent
dissidents, the party will remain firmly in charge.
While the legal reforms are also aimed at quelling some of
the roots of China's growing unrest by giving people a sense of
fairness in the justice system, there is a strong economic
rationale for the measures.
Writing in the party's official People's Daily newspaper
last Wednesday, Li Shuguang, a professor at the China University
of Political Science and Law, said there could be no economic
growth without a sound legal system.
"Protecting intellectual property and contracts are the
preconditions for economic development and growth," Li wrote,
adding that the current system was "not working properly" as it
gave the government too much scope to abuse its power.
"For healthy future economic growth, the rule of law will
play an even more important role in China's market economy."
When drawing up contracts, many foreign companies seek to
include clauses to enable arbitration in places such as Hong
Kong in the event of a dispute.
SCEPTICISM ABOUT CHANGES
At the party's last plenum in November, President Xi Jinping
announced ambitious economic reforms that signalled a shift in
China's economy from infrastructure- and export-fuelled growth
towards a slower, more balanced and sustained expansion.
The government has since carried out a handful of economic
reforms, although some critics argue that implementation has not
been fast enough.
"They have recognised that without improved rule of law,
economic reforms they want to deliver will not succeed," said a
Beijing-based European envoy.
James Zimmerman, managing partner of the Beijing office of
law firm Sheppard Mullin and a former chairman of the American
Chamber of Commerce China, said removing the influence of the
party on court cases was vital.
"We are already seeing a vast improvement in the quality of
the written opinions and decisions. But they need the political
monkey off their back in order to do their jobs professionally,
independently and with transparency," he said.
"Can we anticipate real change? Probably not. I say this
because the party is unlikely to let go of the courts and
lawyers. The messages are conflicting as to how far they will go
with reform."
The president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in
China, Joerg Wuttke, added it was vital that companies could
challenge the rulings of regulators in court.
None of the recent barrage of anti-trust cases against
foreign companies operating in China are known to have been
challenged in local courts.
Separately, the government has begun trial programmes in a
few parts of the country, including the business capital
Shanghai, to simplify court bureaucracy, and more details about
how this could work nationally should come after the plenum.
The new programmes allow judges to make judgements without
getting approval from the court's chief justice, who may not
have had anything to do with the case.
Courts will also be funded by the province or even the
central government rather than from local-level budgets as part
of the trial.
"When the courts' coin bags are held by the local
governments, their independence will be affected, as they are
prone to the lobbying of local officials," Tang Xiaotian, deputy
head of the Shanghai Law Society, told the official Xinhua news
agency in July.
