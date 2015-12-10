* China says will extend household registrations
* Move to give 13 mln people access to basic services
* Urban, rural medical insurance schemes to merge
BEIJING, Dec 9 China will give household
registration permits to its unregistered citizens and make
medical insurance coverage more equal, the government said on
Wednesday, as it looks to overhaul systems often under fire for
failing those people most in need.
The move on household registration - or "hukou" - will open
access to basic rights such as schooling and healthcare for
about 13 million people. Hukou are needed if a person wishes to
marry, open a bank account, take out medical insurance and get
access to basic education.
But many have been locked out of the system because their
births flouted China's strict one-child policy, or they were
orphans or homeless.
The Xinhua state news agency also said China had approved
plans to merge its two medical insurance schemes for urban and
rural residents, aiming to give more equal access to healthcare.
Rural primary care currently lags far behind levels in major
cities.
China says it offers health insurance to almost all of its
near 1.4 billion people, but the schemes still often require
patients to pay large amounts out of pocket, a major pressure on
families, especially with major diseases such as cancer.
The ruling Chinese Communist Party announced in October it
was reforming the family planning policy to allow couples to
have two children after decades of the one-child policy, a move
aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy.
Xinhua put the number of unregistered people at around 13
million.
"It is a basic legal right for Chinese citizens to lawfully
register for hukou. It's also a premise for citizens to
participate in social affairs, enjoy rights and fulfil duties,"
state television CCTV reported, citing a statement released
after a government meeting on reform.
Registration should take place irrespective of family
planning and other policy limits, the statement said.
