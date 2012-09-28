* Bo faces criminal investigation, long jail term
* Party says Bo brought "massive harm" to its reputation
* Push to move quickly with case before congress
* Congress to install new top leaders
By Chris Buckley and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Sept 28 China's ruling Communist Party
accused disgraced politician Bo Xilai of abusing power, taking
huge bribes and other crimes on Friday, sealing the fate of a
controversial leader whose fall shook a leadership handover due
at a congress from Nov. 8.
The once high-flying Bo now faces a criminal investigation
that stemmed from a murder scandal, and will almost certainly be
jailed. With the Communist Party congress about six weeks away,
further steps in the case could come before then, helping pave
the way for a transition of power, experts said.
"Bo Xilai's actions created grave repercussions and did
massive harm to the reputation of the party and state, producing
an extremely malign effect at home and abroad," the official
statement from a party leaders' meeting said, according to a
report by the official Xinhua news agency.
Bo's wife Gu Kailai and his former police chief Wang Lijun
have already been jailed over the scandal stemming from the
murder of British businessman Neil Heywood in the southwestern
municipality of Chongqing, where Bo was Communist Party chief.
The official statement carried by Xinhua said that in the
murder scandal, Bo "abused his powers of office, committed
serious errors and bears a major responsibility".
That charge appears to reflect accusations from Wang's trial
that suggested Bo tried to stymie the murder investigation.
Reports that Bo, the "princeling" son of a revolutionary
leader, could escape with a light punishment have now been dealt
a fatal blow, and accusations of womanising could further
tarnish his reputation in the eyes of Chinese people.
But the few weeks left before the congress will probably not
allow time for a trial, said He Weifang, a law professor at
Peking University who has closely followed Bo's downfall.
"I think it's quite certain that he won't be able to escape
punishment under the criminal law, but the timing makes it
unlikely that will happen before the congress," said He.
"I'd guess that he'll get a jail sentence of 20 years or
longer. The death penalty is unlikely, although the bribery
charges could in theory allow it, if the amount is as huge as
they say."
At the congress, Chinese President Hu Jintao will step down
as party chief, almost certainly making way for Vice President
Xi Jinping to emerge as top leader. Xi is then almost sure to be
appointed state president at the annual parliament session,
likely in March next year.
WARNING TO HEED EXAMPLE
Bo, 63, has been expelled from the party as well as the
elite decision-making Politburo and Central Committee "in view
of his errors and culpability in the Wang Lijun incident and the
intentional homicide case involving Bogu Kailai", said the party
announcement.
Bogu is his wife's official but rarely used surname.
Bo's "grave violations of party discipline" extended back to
his time as an official in Dalian city and Liaoning province in
northeast China, and as minister of commerce, said the statement
from the Politburo.
"Party organisations at all levels must use the case of Bo
Xilai's grave disciplinary violations as a negative example," it
said.
Bo's son, Bo Guagua, who was a friend of the murdered
Heywood, has remained largely silent throughout the fall of his
parents. He appears to be still in the United States, after
finishing graduate studies at Harvard University.
Since Bo Xilai was ousted in March, he has not been seen in
public and has not been allowed to answer the accusations
against him. At a news conference days before his removal, Bo
rejected as "filth" and "nonsense" the then unspecified
allegations against him and his family.
At the same time as announcing the slate of accusations
against Bo, the party set the Nov. 8 date for the congress that
will unveil the country's new central leadership line-up. Eight
is considered a lucky number in China.
The twin announcements will "significantly reduce perceived
political and economic risks" and "help end policy paralysis,"
Ting Lu, China economist Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in Hong
Kong said in an emailed research note.
"If anything, this should make markets and the general
public somewhat assured that this is not really being delayed
too far," Damien Ma, an analyst for the Eurasia Group who
follows Chinese politics, said of the Nov. 8 congress date.
LEFTIST SYMPATHISERS CRY FOUL
Bo, 63, was widely seen as pursuing a powerful spot in the
new political line-up before his career unravelled after his
former police chief, Wang Lijun, fled to a U.S. consulate for
more than 24 hours in February and alleged that Bo's wife Gu had
poisoned Heywood to death.
After his appointment as party chief of Chongqing in 2007,
Bo, a former commerce minister, turned it into a showcase of
revolution-inspired "red" culture and his policies for
egalitarian, state-led growth. He also won national attention
with a crackdown on organised crime.
His brash self-promotion irked some leaders. But his
populist ways and crime clean-up were welcomed by many of
Chongqing's 30 million residents, as well as others who hoped
that Bo could take his leftist-shaded policies nationwide.
His likely trial could still stir that ideological
contention. China's party-run courts rarely find in favour of
defendants, especially in politically-sensitive cases.
After state television announced the charges against Bo,
some leftist sympathisers insisted that he was the innocent
victim of a political plot.
"I just still don't believe that Bo has so many problems
with corruption," Han Deqiang, a leftist Beijing academic who
has supported Bo, told Reuters. "We have to wait and see what
else comes out. But I don't think we've been given the truth."
In March, Bo was sacked as Chongqing party boss, and in
April he was suspended from the party's Politburo, a powerful
decision-making council with two dozen active members.
The latest party statement also said Bo "had or maintained
improper sexual relations with multiple women". It added that
the investigation discovered clues of other, unspecified crimes.
"We'll have to wait and see what charges are accepted by the
prosecutors in any indictment," said Li Zhuang, a Beijing lawyer
who was jailed by Bo after raising allegations that Chongqing's
anti-crime gang policies involved torture and other unchecked
abuses. "The charges could change."