BEIJING Dec 10 China must deepen reforms to
perfect its market economy and strengthen rule of law, Communist
Party chief Xi Jinping said in southern Guangdong, echoing
groundbreaking comments by reformist senior leader Deng Xiaoping
in the same province 20 years ago.
Xi's call for reform was reported on Monday, coinciding with
an apparent easing of Internet search restrictions that the
party has energetically used to suppress information that could
threaten one-party rule.
China's largest microblog service unblocked searches for the
names of many top political leaders in a possible sign of looser
controls a month after new senior officials were named to head
the ruling party.
Searches on the popular Twitter-like Sina Weibo microblog
for party chief Xi Jinping, Vice Premier Li Keqiang and other
leaders - terms that have long been barred under strict
censorship rules - revealed detailed lists of news reports and
user comments.
Xi's comments on the economy came on Sunday during a trip to
Guangdong where he paid tribute to Deng, whose visit in 1992
ushered in an era of breakneck economic reform and growth.
"The government earnestly wants to study the issues that are
being brought up, and wants to perfect the market economy system
... by deepening reform, and resolve the issues by strengthening
rule of law," Xi was quoted by Xinhua state news agency as
saying.
Experts say that unless the stability-obsessed party
leadership pushes through stalled reforms, the nation risks
economic malaise and social woes that could deepen unrest and
threaten its grip on power.
It was too early to detect a change of heart on censorship,
but Zhan Jiang, a professor at Beijing Foreign Studies
University, said the signs were good.
"Things are changing quietly, and it matches what Xi Jinping
said before - to achieve progress and change in a steady way,"
Zhan said.
Various search terms for Premier Wen Jiabao, who was at the
centre of recent New York Times reports that said his family had
accumulated massive fortunes during his tenure, were still
blocked on Monday.
Chinese social media sites have posed a unique challenge for
party leaders whose overarching goal is to maintain political
control, while at the same time allowing people to blow off
steam.
Analysts have been searching for signs that China's new
leaders might steer a path of political reform. Many expected at
least a temporary loosening of censorship rules after the 18th
Party Congress.
"Excessively strict control of the Internet will only make
things worse," said Hu Xingdou, a professor at Beijing Institute
of Technology. "So we need to allow people to speak and allow
them to voice their grievances."
(Writing by Michael Martina and Terril Yue Jones. Additional
reporting by Ben Blanchard, Sally Huang and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing
by Nick Macfie)