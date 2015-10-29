* China had already relaxed the one-child policy in 2013
By Megha Rajagopalan and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Oct 29 China will ease family planning
restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after
decades of a strict one-child policy, the ruling Communist Party
said on Thursday, a move aimed at alleviating demographic
strains on the economy.
The policy is a major liberalisation of the country's family
planning restrictions, already eased in late 2013 when Beijing
said it would allow more families to have two children when the
parents met certain conditions.
A growing number of scholars had urged the government to
reform the rules, introduced in the late 1970s to prevent
population growth spiralling out of control, but now regarded as
outdated and responsible for shrinking China's labour pool.
For the first time in decades the working age population
fell in 2012, and China, the world's most populous nation, could
be the first country in the world to get old before it gets
rich.
By around the middle of this century, one in every three
Chinese is forecast to be over 60, with a dwindling proportion
of working adults to support them.
The announcement was made at the close of a key Party
meeting focused on financial reforms and maintaining growth
between 2016 and 2020 amid concerns over the country's slowing
economy.
China will "fully implement a policy of allowing each couple
to have two children as an active response to an ageing
population", the party said in a statement carried by the
official Xinhua news agency.
There were no immediate details on the new policy or a
timeframe for implementation.
Wang Feng, a leading expert on demographic and social change
in China, called the change an "historic event" that would
change the world but said the challenges of China's aging
society would remain.
"It's an event that we have been waiting for for a
generation, but it is one we have had to wait much too long
for," Wang said. "It won't have any impact on the issue of the
aging society, but it will change the character of many young
families."
Shares of baby formula makers such as Mead Johnson Nutrition
Co and Danone SA rose on hopes for a surge in
demand, although one analyst warned against an over-reaction.
"We would expect that this would have a positive impact on
our pediatric business in China, assuming an increase in
births," said Scott Stoffel, a spokesman for Abbott Laboratories
, the maker of Similac formula, which gets 10 percent of
its global nutrition sales from China.
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?
Under the 2013 reform, couples in which one parent is an
only child were allowed to have a second child.
Critics said the relaxation of rules was too little, too
late to redress substantial negative effects of the one-child
policy on the economy and society.
Many couples who were allowed to have another child under
the 2013 rules decided not to, especially in the cities, citing
the cost of bringing up children in an increasingly expensive
country.
State media said in January that about 30,000 families in
Beijing, just 6.7 percent of those eligible, applied to have a
second child. The Beijing government had said last year that it
expected an extra 54,200 births annually as a result of the
change in rules.
Chinese people took to microblogging site Weibo, China's
answer to Twitter, to welcome the move, but many said they
probably wouldn't opt for a second child.
"I can't even afford to raise one, let alone two," wrote one
user.
Couples who flout family planning laws in China are, at
minimum, fined, some lose their jobs, and in some cases mothers
are forced to abort their babies or be sterilised.
William Nee, a China researcher at human rights campaign
group Amnesty International, welcomed the move, but urged China
to go further.
"China should immediately and completely end its control
over people's decisions to have children. This would not only be
good for improving human rights, but would also make sense given
the stark demographic challenges that lie ahead," he said.
CHARGING GROWTH
The plenum also announced plans to attack other structural
economic challenges, covering areas such as market pricing,
innovation, consumption and more private ownership of assets.
The Party reiterated its goal of doubling GDP and incomes
between 2010 and 2020 - entailing a "medium-high economic growth
target" - and committed to liberalising its service sector to
foreign investment. It said it would accelerate implementation
of free-trade zones, and intervene less in the pricing of goods
and services.
However, it did not give a figure for its next five-year
growth target. Chinese social media was buzzing earlier on
Thursday with comments purportedly made by Premier Li Keqiang
saying 6.53 percent was the mininum growth rate China needed to
become moderately prosperous.
"Not a lot of new stuff," said Chang Liu, China economist at
Capital Economics in London.
He noted that the commitment to put more state assets into
pension funds would be a desirable way to get state money into
private hands, with potential trickle-down effects on
consumption, but was sceptical of implementation.
"I think that's one of the tougher ones to carry out, given
vested interests."
The restated focus on innovation is getting more and more
policy support as China tries to push its companies to move more
quickly up the value chain.
