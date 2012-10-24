* Sichuan party boss Liu Qibao front-runner for key
propaganda post
* Liu media savvy, but loyal to party and unlikely to
drastically relax controls
* Liu rose up through Youth League, powerbase of President
Hu Jintao
By Benjamin Kang Lim and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Oct 24 A loyal ally of Chinese
President Hu Jintao is the front-runner to become propaganda
minister during a once-in-a-decade generational leadership
change, two sources said, but while media-savvy he is unlikely
to drastically loosen tight controls.
Liu Qibao is tipped to be appointed to the post during the
Communist Party's 18th congress, which opens on Nov. 8, at which
the party will anoint Xi Jinping as the country's fifth
generation leader after Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin
and Hu Jintao.
China's apex policy-making body, the seven-member standing
committee of the politburo, will be unveiled at the congress.
The meeting will decide upon a whole slew of new officials,
including provincial party heads and cabinet ministers.
"Liu Qibao is likely to take over as propaganda minister
unless there is a change at the last minute," one source told
Reuters, requesting anonymity to avoid repercussions for
discussing secretive elite politics.
A second source confirmed that Liu was the front-runner for
the position.
The post is vital to both instilling confidence in the party
and its policies and ensuring a monopoly on the flow of
information, something which is getting harder in modern, wired
China, with web sites and several feisty new publications
straining at the leash to uncover corruption and abuse of power.
Whoever runs it will be in charge of disseminating official
policy and viewpoints as well as trying to combat rumours spread
by the growing lack of public trust in mainstream state-run
media's often mundane and occasionally dubious reporting.
Liu, 59, is currently party boss of the populous
southwestern province of Sichuan, a job he was given in 2007. He
won plaudits for rebuilding areas struck by the massive 2008
earthquake in which at least 87,000 people died.
Liu can be media-savvy, engaging ordinary people's problems
via online questions and using the popular Twitter-like
microblog Sina Weibo to send messages, unusual for a senior
Chinese official.
"Speaking the truth -- these are the best words you can
use," state media quoted Liu as telling a forum last year. "If
you want the people to tell you the truth, then officials have
to be brave enough to hear the truth, and they must create the
right conditions for it."
Yet he has taken a hardline approach to tackling a surge of
self-immolations and protests in restive ethnic Tibetan parts of
the province, and has locked up some dissidents.
He has also come down hard on Sichuan-based dissidents,
including Tan Zuoren, serving five years for subversion after
documenting shoddy construction that contributed to deaths in
the 2008 quake, and human rights advocate Chen Wei, jailed for
nine years for writing essays critical of the government.
POOR BACKGROUND
Liu has direct experience working at the centre of China's
formidable propaganda machine, spending a year as a deputy
editor at party mouthpiece the People's Daily from 1993 to 1994.
According to an official biography, he comes from a poor
background and rose to the upper echelons of the party through
Hu's powerbase of the Communist Youth League. For the party,
these attributes make him an ideal candidate to run the
propaganda team.
"They have to be very reliable in the eyes of the party,"
said Xiao Qiang, a China media expert at the University of
California at Berkeley.
"For the propaganda department, they always need control
freaks, not somebody who will make mistakes, and that seems like
the kind of personality Liu Qibao has," he added.
Other candidates for the post include Hu Chunhua, party boss
of the northern region of Inner Mongolia, and Wang Yang, the
reform-minded party boss of the booming southern province of
Guangdong, the sources said.
The job reports to an overall propaganda tsar on the
standing committee.
If confirmed, Liu will replace Liu Yunshan, who is a
preferred candidate to make it to the standing committee. The
two Lius are not related.
Liu Yunshan has kept domestic media on a short leash and
struggled to control China's increasingly unruly Internet, which
has over 500 million users.
The new leadership will most probably keep those
restrictions, nervous as it is about stability and the need to
ensure one-party rule.
"I see no sign of a relaxation of media controls on the
horizon. What are the benefits? If you do it, then all the bad
stuff comes out," said Nicholas Bequelin, a researcher at Human
Rights Watch, a New York-based advocacy group.