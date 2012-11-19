BEIJING Nov 19 China confirmed on Monday that
it had downgraded the position of domestic security chief as
part of a move to a new and smaller top elite, an expected move
that reflects fears the position had become too powerful.
The official Xinhua news agency said in a brief announcement
that Zhou Yongkang's position as head of the Political and Legal
Affairs Committee, a sprawling body that oversees law-and-order
policy, had been taken over by Public Security Minister Meng
Jianzhu.
The hulking, grim-faced 69-year-old Zhou had to retire along
with most members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the inner
council at the apex of power, at this month's 18th Party
Congress, due to his age. He turns 70 in December.
Meng, however, is only a member of the new Politburo, the
25-member body which reports to the down-sized Standing
Committee, putting him on a tighter leash and returning to a
pattern the party kept to for much of the 1980s.
Reducing the party's Standing Committee from nine to seven
members came as part of a once-in-a-decade leadership change
announced last week, which saw Vice President Xi Jinping raised
to head of the ruling Communist Party.
Reuters reported in August that Zhou's position was likely
to be downgraded and Zhou replaced by Meng.
Zhou had been on the Standing Committee since 2007 while
also heading the central Political and Legal Affairs Committee.
That double status allowed Zhou to dominate a domestic
security budget of $110 billion a year, exceeding the defence
budget.
Zhou was implicated in rumours that he hesitated in moving
against the politician Bo Xilai, a former candidate for top
office who fell in a divisive scandal after his wife was accused
of murdering a British businessman.
Security forces also suffered a humiliating failure earlier
in the year when they allowed blind rights advocate Chen
Guangcheng to escape from 19 months of house arrest and flee to
the U.S. embassy in Beijing.
Since the 1990s, China's efforts to stifle crime, unrest and
dissent have allowed the domestic security apparatus --
including police, armed militia and state security officers --
to accumulate power.
In another announcement, Xinhua said that Zhao Leji had
replaced Li Yuanchao as head of the party's organisation
department that oversees the appointment of senior party,
government, military and state-owned enterprise officials.
Zhao had been party boss of the northern province of Shaanxi
and is close to president-in-waiting Xi.
There was no announcement on where Li, a reformer who has
courted foreign investment and studied in the United States, may
go. He missed out on a spot on the Standing Committee despite
being tipped to enter it.
Standing Committee positions will officially be released in
March at the annual meeting of parliament, though there is no
doubt Xi will become president and Li Keqiang will take over as
premier from Wen Jiabao.
Over the next few days and weeks state media should announce
the positions of the other members of the Politburo.