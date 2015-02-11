BEIJING Feb 11 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's
brother has stepped down as deputy head of China's powerful
tobacco monopoly, state media said on Wednesday, removing a
potential conflict of interest as the world's largest tobacco
user battles a major health crisis.
Li Keming, a vice director at the State Tobacco Monopoly
Administration, has "been removed" from his position, Xinhua
news agency said in a brief report, listing several other
officials who were also stepping down.
The tobacco monopoly wields extraordinary power because it
provides an estimated 7-10 percent of government revenues in
China - as much as 816 billion yuan ($130.72 billion) in 2013.
Li Keming is the younger brother of Li Keqiang and had been
in his post at the monopoly since 2003.
His position had become a target for accusations from
anti-smoking activists that the Chinese government was too cosy
with the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, which controls
98 percent of China's vast cigarette market.
It was unclear what Li Keming would do next or who would
replace him. The Xinhua report was a standard announcement about
ministerial reshuffles, and new appointments are not always
issued immediately.
Such personnel change announcements are generally very
short, and it may take several weeks for new positions to be
announced. The family lives of top leaders are generally a
forbidden subject for public discussion in China.
The tobacco monopoly drew fire from anti-smoking activists
last year when its intense lobbying resulted in the weakening of
controversial legislation that aimed for a total ban on tobacco
advertising, sources told Reuters.
Smoking is a major health crisis for China, where more than
300 million smokers have made cigarettes part of the social
fabric, and millions more are exposed to second-hand smoke.
Last year, a health official said China was considering
raising cigarette prices and taxes. The State Council, China's
cabinet, has issued a draft regulation to ban indoor smoking,
limit outdoor smoking and end tobacco advertising.
The director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration
has taken aim at anti-smoking efforts, saying they should not
take an "absolutist" or "expansionist" direction because the
habit had hundreds of years of history behind it.
