BEIJING, Sept 14 The former police chief at the
heart of China's biggest political scandal in decades faces
trial next week on charges of defection, taking bribes and
illegal surveillance.
Wang Lijun will be tried at the Intermediate Court in the
southwestern city of Chengdu on Tuesday, a court official said
on Friday. The trial was expected to last for one day, the
official said.
Wang fled to the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in February and
stayed there for 24 hours, days after his dismissal as police
chief of Chongqing, the nearby municipality then run by
ambitious politician Bo Xilai.
Bo had raised Wang to prominence as a crime gang-buster.
State media has indicated that Wang had initially gone along
with the attempted cover-up of the murder in November of British
businessman, Neil Heywood, by Bo's wife, Gu Kailai.
The announcement of the trial comes at a tense political
time for China's ruling Communist Party, which is preparing for
a once-in-a-decade leadership succession that will see the
retirement of President Hu Jintao at a congress in coming weeks
or months.
It also comes as speculation swirls about the whereabouts of
Vice President Xi Jinping, the man most likely to take over from
Hu first as party leader and then as president early next year.
Xi has skipped meetings with foreign leaders over the past
week, and Beijing has still not issued a statement directly
responding to rumours about the 59-year-old's health.
State media has not said whether Wang, 52, intends to
contest any of the charges. But China's party-controlled courts
rarely find in favour of defendants, and the trial is likely to
be held in strict secrecy.
Bo was sacked as Chongqing boss in March and Gu was publicly
accused of the murder in April, when Bo was suspended from the
Politburo, a 25-member elite council. He has yet to be formally
expelled from it.
Before his downfall, Bo was widely seen as aiming for a spot
in the next central leadership, using his charisma, vows of more
equal growth and his crime-fighting record in Chongqing to build
up a formidable public following.
Sources have said that while Wang was inside the U.S.
consulate he told diplomats that he believed Gu was behind
Heywood's murder following a business dispute. After he emerged
from the consulate and was taken into custody, he repeated those
allegations to Chinese investigators, said the sources.
Wang could face a sentence of up to life in jail on the
defection charge, and serious bribery charges can attract the
death penalty.
Gu received a suspended death sentence last month after
confessing to the murder of Heywood.