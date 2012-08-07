* Most high profile case in China since Gang of Four trial
* Will not be model for judicial independence
* Blind activist Chen Guangcheng faced unfair trial in 2006
* Verdict not in doubt, only severity of sentence
By Michael Martina and Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Aug 8 China holds its most sensational
trial this week since convicting the Gang of Four over 30 years
ago, putting Gu Kailai, the wife of deposed leader Bo Xilai, in
the dock for murder.
It took two months for the widow of Chairman Mao Zedong and
three other ultra-leftist leaders to be found guilty of excesses
in the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution after a show trial.
Gu, a career lawyer who has championed China's swift,
unblinking justice system, is likely to be dealt with even
sooner.
Legal experts and activists expect her to receive the kind
of rapid guilty verdict handed down in almost all Chinese
criminal trials - the kind Gu once compared favourably to the
United States where she felt the guilty risked going free on
legal technicalities.
"As long as it is known that you, John Doe, killed someone,
you will be arrested, tried and shot to death," Gu wrote of
Chinese criminal justice in a 1998 book.
Chinese law, she explained, did "not mince words".
Now Gu finds herself on the other side of Chinese law in a
case that experts say is hardly likely to show any signs of
judicial reform.
The trial will open on Thursday in the gritty and poor
eastern Chinese city of Hefei, a court official said. In keeping
with the Communist Party's secretive nature, the date has still
not publicly been announced.
Gu faces the death penalty if found guilty of murdering
British businessman Neil Heywood last November, but may be let
off with a stiff jail sentence.
That would follow the pattern set by the trial of the Gang
of Four, in which Mao's widow Jiang Qing and one of her henchmen
were given death sentences that were later commuted to life
imprisonment. The other two were also jailed for long periods.
In Gu's case, the scandalous nature of a crime involving
foreigners and her husband's fall from a senior Communist Party
position means the verdict, and the sentence, is almost
certainly pre-decided.
"It simply cuts too close to core issues of internal
(Communist) Party politics and the handover of power," said Carl
Minzner, a Chinese law expert at New York's Fordham University
School of Law, casting Gu's trial as part of a political
campaign against her husband, once seen as a candidate to join
China's next top leadership team to be unveiled late this year.
"These are the very last areas we should expect any
willingness (from Beijing) to play by legal norms."
British Foreign Secretary William Hague has demanded Beijing
live up to its judicial rhetoric in the Gu case, calling in
April for "a full investigation that observes due process, is
free from political interference, exposes the truth behind this
tragic case, and ensures that justice is done".
'AN OBVIOUS FARCE'
Experts say London is bound to be disappointed. They point
out that the signs so far are that the trial against Gu and her
alleged accomplice, family aide Zhang Xiaojun, will be a
formality with only the severity of the sentence in any doubt.
Gu will not have access to her family lawyer, Shen Zhigeng,
who has said other lawyers have been assigned to her case.
China's official Xinhua news agency has already said the
evidence against Gu will be "irrefutable and substantial" when
the case goes to court.
"It makes the case a transparent sham," said Jerome Cohen,
an expert on Chinese law at New York University. "If you forbid
people to have the best lawyer they can and you assign lawyers
who you control ... it renders the whole thing an obvious
farce."
Both Bo, who was party chief in the teeming southwestern
city of Chongqing, and Gu have been in detention since Beijing
first announced the murder allegation against Gu and the
unspecified "disciplinary violations" against Bo in April.
At the time, Bo was stripped of all party positions. Neither
he nor his wife have been able to publicly comment on the
allegations.
Bo has not been named as a suspect in the murder case, but
he is separately under investigation by party authorities and
could also face trial at a later time.
Hefei, far from Chongqing, has deliberately been chosen for
Gu's trial -- a decision in keeping with a tradition of holding
politically charged trials in a different judicial region.
Despite the track record of China's criminal justice system
- its courts answer first to the party, almost never side with
defendants and have never ruled in favour of dissidents - it has
sometimes raised hopes for genuine reform.
Beijing appeared to offer some encouragement to reformers in
the 1990s with a promise to "rule the country according to law".
Late in the decade, it added the principle to the constitution,
though it still recognised the party as supreme arbiter.
In 2003, it abolished "custody and repatriation" powers, a
form of arbitrary detention once used by local governments to
sweep homeless and other undesirables from the streets.
Emboldened, some legal activists began to test the
government's rhetoric on the rule of law, launching cases
against the authorities on behalf of ordinary aggrieved citizens
- but they quickly found nothing much had actually changed.
RULE OF LAW RETHINK
Blind activist Chen Guangcheng, who made headlines in April
with his escape from house arrest and his flight to the United
States, recalls his own 2006 trial for whipping up a crowd that
disrupted traffic and damaged property - charges he says were
trumped up to stop him advocating for the disabled, farmers and
women forced to undergo abortions under China's one-child
policy.
Chen too was deprived of his lawyer and was forcibly
represented by two state-appointed counsel.
"In the courtroom, to all the unfounded accusations by the
prosecution, the two lawyers would only respond, 'We have no
objection'," Chen said by phone from New York where he is
furthering his legal studies.
Minzner, of Fordham University, said any genuine party
interest in the rule of law evaporated from around 2003 as the
government realised it posed a threat to one-party rule.
"A combination of political and practical concerns came
together to lead central authorities to rethink it - how far do
we really want to go down this track?" he said.
For Chen Guangcheng, genuine rule of law would challenge the
party's grip on power, though he also believes long-term
political stability cannot be assured without it.
"If there was truly the rule of law in the first place,
power should be returned to the people. There would be no way
for them to hold on to power," Chen said.
As ever in China, there is a pithy phrase to sum up Chinese
justice.
"You will have heard the saying 'the police cooks the food,
the prosecutor serves it and the court eats it'," said Eva Pils,
a law expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.