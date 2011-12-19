* Protest flies in face of Hu's campaign for stability
* "Social management" drive a defining part of Hu's legacy
* Domestic security spending, power on the rise
* Experts say security drive risks own undoing
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Dec 19 The rebel village of Wukan
waits surrounded by what will be one of Chinese President Hu
Jintao's most far-reaching yet contested legacies: a vast
build-up of the domestic security apparatus that critics say
feeds the discontent it was designed to defuse.
Riot police penning in the people of Wukan in south China's
Guangdong province, who have protested for a week about farmland
seized for development and the suspicious death of a village
organiser, form one part of President Hu's drive for "stability
preservation" that reaches from dissidents detained in China's
capital to restive corners of the countryside.
Since February, Hu has redoubled the urgency of his campaign
to strengthen "social management" and pre-empt unrest before he
retires from the Communist Party leadership in late 2012 and
from the state presidency shortly after that.
"When we look back, the defining feature of Hu Jintao's era
will be stability preservation. That will be the term through
which his era is remembered. It will be his legacy," said Cui
Weiping, a 55-year-old dissident-writer in Beijing, who lives
monitored by a team of security police -- another part of the
security drive.
"Stability preservation is the party's defensive
response to a society that is growing more fluid and assertive,"
said Cui.
"But the system can't keep up with social change and public
demands. That's why they're so anxious despite all the security
spending," she said, adding that she herself has become a
prisoner to this push.
"Somebody controls my cell phone, my computer and Internet,
when I can step outside and when I must stay in," Cui said.
In many ways, Wukan distills official fears. The village
lies on a relatively prosperous and connected edge of the
urbanising coast; not a desperate corner of the interior.
Hu and other leaders have often warned officials to prepare
for greater risks to party control as China's citizens become
more mobile, more connected on the Internet, more wealthy and
more vocal against inequality and corruption.
While Chinese policy makers in many areas tread water before
the leadership succession, security officials led by Zhou
Yongkang have issued directives and held meetings every week
aimed at bolstering "social management", the party's phrase for
defusing sources of discontent and enhancing controls.
Hu has also overseen a jump in spending on policing and
law-and-order agencies, and expanded the powers of the domestic
security hierarchy that yokes local officials' prospects for
promotion to their success in pre-empting potential unrest.
"Strengthening and renovating social management is an urgent
task to preserve social harmony and stability," Zhou told
officials in September, according to the Xinhua news agency.
He called the campaign - which has been given added urgency
by upheavals rippling from the Arab world - a strategic task to
"consolidate the ruling status of the party" and protect order.
"With the 18th Party Congress coming up, and the handover of
power so sensitive, they don't want any destabilising
incidents," said Xie Yue, a professor of political science at
Tongji University in Shanghai, who has studied "stability
preservation" (called "weiwen" in Chinese) policies.
The congress convenes in late 2012.
"Social management entails taking the offensive to attack
sources of unrest before they even break out," said Xie. "To
some extent, it's a substitute for political reform."
Yet the push could sow the seeds of its own undoing and
bring worse unrest in its wake by breeding corruption, deterring
the government from embracing reforms, skewing spending and
numbing officials to chronic discontent, said analysts who have
studied the expansion of China's security state.
"Xi Jinping will take over a big system of internal security
and surveillance, the biggest in the world. But it probably
doesn't work in the long-run," said Borge Bakken, a sociologist
at the University of Hong Kong studying the "social management"
drive. Vice President Xi is Hu's mostly likely successor.
"If everything is about social control, then it goes against
good governance," said Bakken. "But it might last a long time,
simply because of the massive bureaucratic incentives now built
into stability preservation."
HU REALLY WORRIED
China's leaders worry that the thousands of local protests
and riots across the country every year could over time congeal
into bigger and sustained movements that could truly challenge
party power.
No official counts of the number of protests, riots and mass
petitions have been released in recent years. But most estimates
in government-sponsored studies put such "mass incidents" at
around 90,000 a year in recent years.
In 2007, China had more than 80,000 "mass incidents", up
from more than 60,000 in 2006, according to the Chinese Academy
of Social Sciences. In 1993, the government counted 8,700,
although shifts in definitions, counting methods and sheer
official attention to unrest prevent strict comparisons.
Most citizens still focus their ire on specific grievances
and the local officials they hold responsible for them. But
party leaders' worries that grassroots discontent may congeal
into political opposition have been magnified by uprisings
against authoritarian governments across the Arab world.
The Wukan villagers' demands for a return of their former
farmland have been mixed with some calls for democratic village
elections - a sign of politicization that could further alarm
party officials.
Hu Jintao gathered together senior party officials in
February and set out his plans for a campaign to overhaul
"social management" and ensure government control does not
founder in a fast-changing society.
Hu's message - delivered in the opaque words of party
doctrine - was that rising prosperity would not automatically
win the government support. On the contrary, the rapids of
economic change could embolden citizens and up-end controls.
Since then, Hu's chief official in charge of domestic
security, Zhou, has almost daily issued directives and speeches
and attended meetings to lock in place strengthened "social
management" as a policy priority.
"Hu Jintao seems to be just kind of playing out time, so I
was surprised to see him with such a strong initiative, which
led me to the conclusion that the leadership really is quite
worried about this," said Joseph Fewsmith, a professor of
Chinese politics at Boston University in Massachusetts.
"People seem much more willing to challenge the authority of
local government," said Fewsmith, who has written an unpublished
paper on China's "social management" campaign. "They all seem to
chip away at the legitimacy of the government."
"I think it means they're hunkering down, and they're not
going to compromise and pursue the sorts of political reform
their critics say they need to do," said Fewsmith.
PUBLIC SECURITY BOOM
A big part of Hu's answer to these worries is displayed on
Beijing's central thoroughfare, Chang'an Avenue: the Ministry of
Public Security - a hulking symbol of the power of the domestic
security system, which was finished several years ago and is
larger than the nearby parliament building.
After Hu first succeeded Jiang Zemin as party leader in late
2002, he and Premier Wen Jiabao encouraged hopes among some that
they might seek to defuse smouldering social tensions by
measured political relaxation and legal reforms.
Since 2007, however, their populist gestures have become
increasingly overshadowed by the push to expand domestic
security spending, stifle dissent, and deter the tides of
petitioners travelling to Beijing in the hope that central
officials will heed their complaints about land seizures,
corruption and police abuses.
"China has always been a heavily controlled place, but
what's new is the scale of it, the way in which the government
has pushed this as an alternative to the emergence of a real
civil society," said Bakken, at the University of Hong Kong.
China's projected budget in 2011 for domestic "public
security" - a gauge of spending on "security preservation" -
outstripped the defence budget for the first time.
The 13.8 percent jump in China's planned budget for police,
state security, armed civil militia, courts and jails brought
planned spending on law and order items by the central and local
governments to 624 billion yuan ($98 billion) - more than twice
the GDP of Uruguay.
China's Ministry of Finance said last month that the growing
budget for public security was normal and included items other
than "security preservation", Xinhua reported.
But Xie, the Shanghai scholar, said the ministry's own
definitions and data showed the "public security" budget goes
overwhelmingly to anti-riot forces, police and other
law-and-order agencies.
"Denying that stability preservation is a large and growing
outlay for the government simply isn't true," said Xie.
The spending jump has paid for more police, surveillance
cameras, and anti-riot forces brandishing advanced equipment.
Over 104 billion yuan of the public security budget went to the
People's Armed Police, the domestic militia, Caijing magazine, a
Chinese publication, reported last month.
Shanwei, the administrative area that oversees Wukan,
follows that national pattern. Shanwei's domestic security
budget has grown to 121 million yuan, an increase of 18 percent
from last year, according to the local government's website.
(www.shanwei.gov.cn)
That was over 50 percent more than the projected budget for
education, and about three times the budget for healthcare.
China's domestic security spending has been buttressed by
steps to add clout to domestic security officials and their
agenda under Zhou. In Shanwei and other areas, many local
governments have opened "stability preservation" offices
intended to monitor and defuse discontent.
Yet all that spending did not stop Wukan from becoming a
stubborn hold-out against the government.
The death in custody over a week ago of village protest
organiser, Xue Jinbo, ignited fresh protests that forced police
and officials to abandon the semi-urban village.
Even some officials and party-run publications
have warned that the pattern of "stability preservation" leading
to further unrest is repeated far too often across China.
"By believing that stability takes absolute priority, and
even paying no heed to stability preservation costs and
ramifications, our organisational capacities become trapped in a
vortex," said a commentary in a Communist Party newspaper, the
Study Times, in August.
Central government demands that local governments pour more
funds into "stability preservation" create additional burdens on
local centres and divert spending from welfare programmes that
could better defuse public discontent, said Xie, who recently
finished a book-length study of the issue.
"They have a motive to present a very grim outlook for
public security, in order to enhance their revenues and status,
but that actually exacerbates the problems threatening social
stability," Xie said of China's domestic security system.
REFUSING TO BE MANAGED
Vice President Xi will have to decide whether he wants to
stick to this path.
Xi was in charge of security for the 2008 Olympic Games in
Beijing, and shows no sign of wavering from the imperative to
protect the Communist Party from any potential challenges.
But Cui, the Beijing-based writer, said the stability drive
would ultimately buckle under the weight of costs, corruption
and pent-up social pressures. Wukan could be a forerunner of
what Xi must confront.
"I don't know how or when the era of stability preservation
will come to an end, but when it does, there will surely be
major changes," she said.
"You can't manage a society that refuses to be managed."