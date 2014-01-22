BEIJING Jan 22 The Chinese government condemned
on Wednesday a report on the wealth of the country's elite being
hidden in overseas tax havens as illogical and having ulterior
motives, as the government blocked websites and censored mention
of the story online.
The report, the result of an investigation by the
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, was
published in newspapers, including Britain's Guardian and
Spain's El Pais.
It said that the relatives of top Chinese leaders, including
President Xi Jinping and the former premier, Wen Jiabao, were
among members of China's elite making use of offshore havens
like the British Virgin Islands.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the contents of
the report.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang, asked about the
report, said he did "not know details of the situation".
"But from the point of view of a reader, the logic in the
relevant articles is hard for people to believe. This cannot but
make people think there is an intent behind it," he told a daily
news briefing.
Asked whether China would investigate these reports and
approach the tax havens for details, Qin said: "Those who are
clean are clean, and those who are dirty are dirty." He did not
elaborate.
Neither the State Council Information Office, which is the
Cabinet's news office, nor the Communist Party's anti-corruption
watchdog responded to requests for comment.
The websites of the Guardian, El Pais, Global Mail and Le
Monde, which all carried the report, were inaccessible in China.
Censors appear to be working hard to prevent the topic being
discussed on Sina Weibo, China's popular Twitter-like
microblogging service, which is already subject to heavy
censorship.
Searches for sensitive words like "offshore" and
"princeling" - the term for the children of senior Chinese
leaders - caused the page to go blank.
Some Weibo users posted what appeared to be instructions
from the government to internet censors to scrub all mention of
the report from the internet, although Reuters was not able to
verify their authenticity.
Searches on Free Weibo, a site run by China-based activists
which enables users to see which posts are removed, showed
dozens of comments which had been deleted.
Public discussion of elite politics, and scandals
surrounding top leaders and their family members, is taboo in
China, with the stability obsessed ruling Communist Party
fearing anything which could affect the public's faith in its
rule.
The issue of the wealth of the elite is even more sensitive,
even as President Xi embarks upon a crackdown on pervasive
corruption.
China has arrested at least 20 activists who have campaigned
for officials to publicly disclose their wealth, the most
prominent of whom went on trial in Beijing on Wednesday under
tight security.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Neil Fullick)