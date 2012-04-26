BEIJING, April 26 A wiretapping network run by
Chongqing officials was detected on a phone call made to Chinese
President Hu Jintao in August, a discovery that helped topple
the city's ambitious party chief Bo Xilai, the New York Times
reported.
The Times report said nearly a dozen sources with Communist
Party ties had confirmed the wiretapping and the widespread
bugging programme.
The Party's official version of events has omitted the
tapped call by a visiting Chinese minister to Hu in August. If
true, the report confirms rumours of the incident that had
spread since Bo's ouster in March.
The public case has focused on the suspicious death of
British businessman Neil Heywood in November, and his alleged
murder by Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, a crime that has upset China's
carefully managed leadership transition.
"But the hidden wiretapping, previously alluded to only in
internal Communist Party accounts of the scandal, appears to
have provided another compelling reason for party leaders to
turn on Mr. Bo," the Times said.
There are varied versions of the rumours about alleged
bugging by Bo, some of which have been reported by
Chinese-language media in Hong Kong and abroad.
The report confirms earlier reporting by Reuters on the
widespread, sophisticated bugging network in Chongqing set up by
Bo and his former police chief Wang Lijun, as well as rumours
about the tapped phone call made by visiting anti-corruption
official, Minister of Supervision Ma Wen to Hu.
SECRET INVESTIGATIONS
Sources have also told Reuters the monitoring apparently
helped Bo and Wang frustrate secretive investigations by central
authorities, including a later visit by discipline inspection
officials in January.
The Times quoted party insiders as saying the wiretapping
was seen as a direct challenge to central authorities and just
how far Bo, now sacked and under probe for disciplinary
violations, was willing to go in his efforts to grasp power.
"Everyone across China is improving their systems for the
purposes of maintaining stability," it quoted one official with
a central government media outlet, referring to surveillance
tactics, as saying.
"But not everyone dares to monitor party central leaders."
The Times said Ma's high-security land link to Hu from the
state guesthouse in Chongqing was monitored on Bo's orders, and
the topic of the call was unknown but probably not vital.
Bo had protected himself and Wang Lijun by explaining away
the apparent bugging of the phone call between Ma and Hu as an
accident, claiming that Chongqing's bugging equipment would
sometimes latch onto calls not meant to be monitored, a source
in Chongqing who often mixes with officials told Reuters.
It is unclear why the central authorities did not move to
act more quickly against Bo, who as late as January appeared
determined to win a place in the Politburo Standing Committee,
the party's topmost decision-making council, and to enjoy the
support of some senior officials, including domestic security
chief, Zhou Yongkang.
"The story about Ma Wen could be true but it also raises
questions. It's very serious, so why wait?" a source in Beijing
who knows Bo and other senior officials told Reuters.
"Wherever Bo Xilai was posted, he never got along with his
superiors," the source said. "That was true when he was mayor of
Dalian, in Liaoning, in the Ministry of Commerce. He was always
suspicious of his superiors."
