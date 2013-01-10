BEIJING Jan 11 When Xi Jinping became the new
leader of China's Communist Party two months ago, hopes were
high for reform in the giant nation. But despite what appears to
be sensitive handling of a strike by journalists and a challenge
to Beijing's tight control of the press, signs of change seem
tentative.
Xi's commitment to reform, or lack of it, will come into
sharper focus over the next few months, in particular after he
officially assumes the presidency in March at a session of the
National People's Congress, the country's rubber-stamp
parliament.
Among the key signposts that analysts say could give Chinese
citizens and global investors a sense of the new government's
commitment to change: whether the resolution of a standoff at a
prominent newspaper leads to an easing of press restrictions;
whether the government moves quickly to address the rights of
China's migrant workers; and whether Xi follows through on
ending the country's notorious "re-education through labour"
camps.
Xi himself has fanned expectations of change with rhetoric
about "national rejuvenation," vows to crack down on corruption
and a down-to-earth public style that stands in contrast to the
remote, forbidding demeanour of his predecessors.
From a trip to Guangdong province akin to Deng Xiaoping's
famous "southern tour" in 1992 - which re-ignited China's
economic opening - to a speech calling for the rule of law in
mid-December on the 30th anniversary of China's constitution, Xi
has kindled hopes that he might pursue a broad swathe of reforms
-- economic, legal and political.
"It is evident that the new leaders want to get things done
and have done things differently from previous administrations,"
said a source with close ties to the leaders.
But to date, for all the ostensible desire for change, Xi
and the new leaders have precious little to show for it. China
has one of the most regimented political systems in the world,
and the writ of the Communist Party remains supreme.
At the November party congress in which Xi and his team were
officially unveiled, there was talk of reform. But maintaining
stability was the over-arching theme.
Xi's defenders argue that expectations of swift, significant
change are premature. His prime minister, Li Keqiang, doesn't
officially form a government until the parliament session in
March.
For now, ambiguity prevails. "In intellectual debate, both
the left and the right, conservatives and liberals, think Xi
Jinping will be on their side", says Cheng Li, a China expert at
the Brookings Institution.
"But in half a year, or one year, I think one group will be
disappointed."
Sceptics say there are few convincing signs of even
impending change.
"There is a scent of this (reform). Everyone has detected
the aroma. But if you ask, is there really rain? Is there really
wind? I don't think so," said Chen Ziming, an independent
political commentator in Beijing.
ONE GLIMMER
Resolving the strike at the Southern Weekly newspaper in
Guangdong, one of China's most respected and liberal, provided a
glimmer of reform even as it was clouded in uncertainty.
The protest was against Propaganda Ministry officials who
allegedly rewrote an editorial the paper had prepared that
called on the government to respect the rights of individuals
under China's constitution into one that praised the party.
Sources told Reuters that after the intervention of new
Guangdong party secretary Hu Chunhua, the situation was resolved
with an agreement from the Propaganda Ministry that it would no
longer censor the paper's articles before they are published.
Some analysts believe the decision is an isolated one and
holds little long-term significance. But if the agreement holds,
it will be a step toward loosening what has been a suffocating
censorship regime.
It is unlikely Hu acted without at least the party
Politburo's tacit awareness. To what extent, if any, the
Southern Weekly episode might herald a somewhat more independent
press will now be scrutinised intensely.
OTHER SIGNPOSTS
There are other potential areas for change.
One is the so called "hukou" household registration system,
that effectively prevents millions of China's migrant workers
and their families from receiving health care and schooling in
the wealthier regions where they work. Such services are only
provided to people in the areas where they were registered at
the time of birth.
If the central government is serious about improving the
rights of migrants - to which it has long given lip service - it
will at the same time have to change the way local governments
now finance themselves, which is currently mainly through land
sales to real estate developers.
Without creating a broader and more consistent tax base,
economists say local governments will not be able to afford the
extra costs associated with real hukou reform.
If the central government begins to push provinces to move
on local fiscal reform, it will likely be a signal that it also
may eventually get serious about change to the hukou system.
Those changes will be complex. For that reason, if Xi and Li
are "serious", said University of California San Diego economist
Barry Naughton, "reform in this respect has to be started right
now."
The new government already appears to be moving on China's
notorious re-education through labour (RETL) system, which
allows police to detain people for up to four years without an
open trial, in contravention of China's constitution.
Meng Jianzhu, a former minister of public security in
Beijing and now the head of the political and legal committee of
the National People's Congress, said recently that the NPC seeks
"the end of the use of RETL."
Human rights advocates are watching closely whether the
government follows through and eliminates the "re-education"
system.
As long as the re-education through labour system isn't
replaced by something similar, said Sophie Richardson, China
Director at Human Rights Watch, "the decision would be an
indisputable step towards establishing the rule of law in
China."
Taken together these are straws in the wind, "subtle changes
but not a coincidence," said the source with ties to the
leadership. Xi's goal may be to promote moderate change while
maintaining stability.
"Stability still prevails over all else," the source said.
The trick now for Xi is making sure the changes the new
leadership allows aren't so subtle that few feel them, but will
not risk the stability that is paramount for them.