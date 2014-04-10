BEIJING, April 10 China may revive 2008 Beijing
Olympics-style air pollution controls when it holds a meeting of
Asia-Pacific leaders in the often smog-shrouded capital in
November, state media said on Thursday.
Officials are mulling traffic curbs based on license plate
numbers to cut emissions and the closure of plants and
construction sites during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, which draws many heads of
state from the group's 21 member economies.
The plan is reminiscent of emergency measures implemented
with mixed results to tame Beijing's chronic pollution when the
city was on the world stage ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.
During the APEC meeting, officials would work with the local
governments in the nearby city of Tianjin and surrounding Hebei
province to combat smog, Zhuang Zhidong, deputy head of the
Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau, was citied by the
English-language China Daily newspaper as saying.
During the meeting, to be held in Beijing's Huairou
district, authorities would carry out "regional inspections and
supervision of polluting workshops, illegal outdoor barbecues
and coal-fired boilers," Zhuang said, according to the paper.
But the paper cited Zou Shoumin, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection's inspection office chief, as saying
the curbs may not be as effective as those used during the
Olympics because fall weather makes dispersing smog harder.
With a population of more than 21 million and more than 5
million cars on the road, Beijing's living conditions are being
pushed to their limits.
Across the country, air quality is of increasing concern to
China's stability-obsessed leaders, anxious to douse potential
unrest as a more affluent urban population turns against a
growth-at-all-costs economic model.
China's Premier Li Keqiang has declared war on pollution in
an attempt to head off growing anger over the quality of China's
air, water and soil.
China's environment ministry has historically been unable to
enforce anti-pollution laws effectively, and despite repeated
pledges to take action, little lasting progress appears to have
been made.
