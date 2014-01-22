(Adds context)
BEIJING Jan 22 The city of Beijing will ban the
construction of new oil refining, steel, cement and thermal
power plants as well as the expansion of existing projects, the
local government said in its latest policy document aimed at
tackling air pollution.
The document, published on the Beijing government's official
website (www.bjrd.gov.cn) on Wednesday, said the ban would take
effect from March.
The policy document, approved by the local legislature last
week, also commits China's capital city to cut total emissions
of PM 2.5, a key component of air pollution, by 5 percent this
year.
Beijing was hit by weeks of hazardous smog last January,
prompting the central government to pledge tough new measures to
improve air quality throughout the country and head off public
disquiet about the environmental costs of economic growth.
The new measures are part of the local government's efforts
to implement a pollution masterplan drawn up by the central
government last September, which committed China to reduce its
dependence on coal and close outdated industrial capacity.
The policy document also said the city would strive to
control the total number of vehicles on its roads as well as
establish zones where high-polluting fuels like coal would be
banned completely.
Firms that fail to install emissions technology, or meet
tough pollution standards could be fined up to 500,000 yuan
($82,600) and have their emission permit allocation cut for the
following year.
Environment minister Zhou Shengxian said earlier this month
that China was currently looking into establishing a nationwide
trading system for pollution permits as part of its efforts to
establish market mechanisms to clean up its environment.
($1 = 6.0505 Chinese yuan)
