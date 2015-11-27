BEIJING Nov 27 Beijing plans to ramp up its
already tough car emission standards by 2017 in a bid by one of
the world's most polluted cities to improve its often hazardous
air quality.
Beijing's environment protection bureau, in a document
published late on Thursday, said the new standards would be the
toughest in the world, and more stringent than the current
standards which are equivalent of those used in Europe.
The document did not specify any enforcement measures, but
said the standards would cut by as much as half emissions from
light gasoline-powered vehicles and heavy diesel-fuelled
vehicles.
Vehicle emissions account for 31 percent of Beijing's PM
2.5, a measure of breathable airborne pollution. The city has
been at the forefront of the "war on pollution" launched by the
central government last year after hazardous smog build-ups
raised questions about the impact of China's manufacturing-led
growth.
The environment bureau said Beijing currently has more than
5.5 million vehicles, with 600,000 new vehicles introduced every
year, and that about half of the total would be compliant with
the new Beijing VI standards within five years.
Beijing has already closed three of its four coal-fired
power plants, relocated dozens of industrial plants and has been
taking thousands of ageing vehicles off the road. The
surrounding province of Hebei has also been set targets to shut
down outdated steel capacity and cut coal consumption.
Concentrations of PM 2.5 reached an average of 85.9
micrograms per cubic metre in Beijing last year, significantly
higher than the official state standard of 35 micrograms, and
the World Health Organisation's recommended 15 micrograms.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)