SHANGHAI May 22 Apple Inc is planting
trees, Mars may move to 'zero carbon' and Foxconn Technology Co
Ltd is spending millions of dollars to give its
factories a 'green' makeover, as companies operating in China
face tighter rules on pollution.
Beijing introduced tougher regulations this year to combat
pollution, keen to overhaul China's unwanted image of
smog-choked cities, fouled waterways and heavy-metal tainted
soil.
This won't come cheap; the country's central bank estimates
China will need to spend 2 trillion yuan ($322 billion) a year
over the next five years on reducing pollution, and government
coffers will only cover about a tenth of that - leaving local
and international firms to pick up the rest of the tab.
"For companies and factories which need to seriously cut
levels of pollutants, it's going to be extremely costly - we're
talking millions of dollars," said Philip Cheng, Shanghai-based
partner at law firm Hogan Lovells.
Harsher penalties were also introduced this year, and local
governments - with tougher targets of their own - have been
putting more pressure on businesses making anything from
chocolate to clothing, China-based executives said.
A Beijing regulator last month fined a leading supplier of
fries to McDonald's Corp for water pollution,
while the cost of meeting pollution targets for
China's mostly state-owned steel firms has jumped 50 percent on
average since last year.
"China's environmental law is becoming one of the strongest
in the world," said Manuel Baigorri, senior director of
sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co, which is working
on a project to use less water and power at its China mills.
RISING COSTS
Apple, which makes the majority of its iPhones in China,
said this month it would help plant and protect up to 1 million
acres of new forest land in China, and has
launched a solar project in southwestern Sichuan province.
U.S. chocolate maker Mars said it was in talks with local
governments about sustainability, and planned to replicate
something similar to a $345 million U.S. wind power project to
help makes its operations "carbon neutral".
"There's a lot of interest and attention in greening the
grid and getting more renewables going in China, so it feels
like a good time to be working in that direction," said Mars'
global sustainability director Kevin Rabinovitch.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it is using energy
efficient equipment in its stores, while McDonald's is
"accelerating" work on sustainability in China in line with
"government expectations", a China spokeswoman said.
Executives in China noted the new regulations were already
driving up costs, especially in high polluting sectors such as
energy, natural resources, chemicals, metals and apparel.
"We're definitely seeing the costs related to environmental
compliance going up," said a Shanghai-based executive at a large
international chemicals firm.
Others added that costs were rising, but were worth paying
to stay on the right side of regulators and local governments,
often the gatekeepers to business in the world's second-largest
economy. "This can be a competitive advantage for multinational
companies, leading the market where the government has quite
firmly said it would like it to go," said David Frey,
China-based partner at KPMG.
REAL IMPACT
A major question, though, is whether China has the resources
to enforce the new rules, especially with local governments torn
between growth and environmental protection.
Company executives focused on sustainability said directives
were coming down from central government, but local authorities
often didn't have the muscle, or the will, to enforce them.
"We're seeing Beijing issue policies pushing factories to
reduce water and energy use, but local regulators often don't
have the systems in place to properly implement them," said a
Shanghai-based executive at a global consumer goods firm.
The new rules have, though, created business opportunities
for firms helping industries reduce waste, and auditor firms are
bulking up their Chinese environmental compliance teams to meet
demand.
Major manufacturing firms such as Apple supplier Foxconn
invested around $33.5 million on green projects last year, and
said it is looking to improve energy efficiency further in 2015.
"Government policies are highly influencing companies to
switch to renewables," said Rosie Pidcock, a Beijing-based
business development manager at renewable energy project
developer UGE, noting her firm has seen an increase in new
business since the tougher rules were announced last year.
($1 = 6.2045 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)