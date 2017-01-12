Masks are pictured on sculptures in a park during a hazy day in Puyang, Henan province, China January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Cars drive bumper to bumper on a congested highway on a polluted day in Beijing, China January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A person walks on a street wearing a mask during a haze day in Beijing, China, January 4, 2017. Picture taken January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

People exercise in the smog on a polluted day in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman wearing a face mask rides a bike with a dog beside her along a street in downtown Shanghai, China January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI China detained 720 people and Beijing imposed $21.8 million of fines for violating environmental protection laws in 2016, according to domestic media on Thursday.

China is in the third year of a "war on pollution" aimed at containing the damage done to its air, soil and water after decades of rapid economic growth. Just last week, Beijing faced severe pollution alerts, which forced people to stay indoors.

In 2016, 720 people were detained in China for damaging the environment, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing information disclosed at a national environmental work conference.

The agency added that Beijing rejected 11 projects worth 97 billion yuan ($14 billion) due to environmental concerns last year.

Meanwhile, Beijing filed 13,127 environmental protection cases last year, with fines totalling $21.8 million, the Shanghai Daily said in a separate report citing local environmental authorities.

For 10,184 cases, fines of 8.7 million yuan were imposed for pollution from mobile emission sources, said the paper.

Of these, more than 10,000 vehicles were punished for excessive exhaust emissions, the paper added.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled and highways closed across northern China over the new year holiday as average concentrations of small breathable particles known as PM2.5 soared above 500 micrograms per cubic metre in Beijing and surrounding regions.

($1 = 6.9365 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Sonali Paul)