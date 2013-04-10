BEIJING, April 10 Soil samples across China have
revealed remnants of heavy metals dating back at least a century
and traces of a pesticide banned in the 1980s, an environmental
official said on Wednesday, revealing the extent of the
country's pollution problems.
Street-level anger over air pollution that blanketed many
northern cities this winter spilled over into online appeals for
Beijing to clean water supplies as well.
The rotting corpses of thousands of pigs found last month in
a river that supplies tap water to Shanghai drew even more
attention to water safety.
Now Zhuang Guotai, head of the ecological department of the
Ministry of Environmental Protection, said a nationwide soil
survey showed the countryside had paid a heavy price for an
agricultural revolution that has seen grain production almost
double in the last 30 years, despite a much reduced workforce.
"There is a cost behind the nine consecutive years of bumper
grain harvests," he said at a conference in Beijing. "They rely
on the heavy use of fertilizer, but the country needs to boost
grain production so it is quite a difficult issue."
Zhuang noted that as much as 65 percent of the fertiliser in
China's countryside was improperly used and left to pollute
rivers and fields.
"All pollutants ultimately end up in the soil, and when we
did the soil survey, we saw that even metal pollution from a
hundred years ago was present, as well as the '666' pesticide
banned in the 1980s."
Zhuang said China aimed to release the results of the survey
very soon, two months after access to the data was denied on the
grounds that it was a "state secret".
He said the government always intended to disclose the
survey results, which took four years to compile.
The disclosure of data is part of China's commitment to
improve transparency and allay widespread public suspicions that
the government has routinely covered up the extent of the damage
done by more than three decades of breakneck economic growth.
China routinely vows resolve in cleaning up pollution in its
cities, fields and waterways, but little is ever done, due
mainly to lack of enforcement in the face of a corporate drive
for profits.
At the beginning of this year, Beijing agreed to improve the
way it monitored and disclosed air pollution in its major
cities. Just weeks later, record-high smog readings in the
Chinese capital forced the government to impose emergency
restrictions on cars and factories.
