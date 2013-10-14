BEIJING Oct 14 China said on Monday it would
give rewards amounting to 5 billion yuan ($816.91 million) for
curbing air pollution in six regions where the problem is
serious, underscoring government concern about a source of
public anger.
The Finance Ministry said the regions eligible for the
rewards were Beijing and its neighbouring city of Tianjin, the
provinces of Hebei, Shanxi and Shandong, as well as the Inner
Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The awards would be made at the end of the year and would be
determined by pollution reduction targets, investment in
tackling the problem and falls in PM 2.5 particles, which are
especially bad for health, the ministry said on its website.
The provinces of Shanxi and Inner Mongolia are among China's
top coal-producing provinces and have been a major source of air
pollution.
Smog over northern cities in January generated widespread
anger as did the discovery of thousands of dead pigs in March in
a river that supplies water to the city of Shanghai.
Protests over pollution in China are becoming common, to the
government's alarm. Authorities have invested in various
projects to fight pollution and even empowered courts to mete
out the death penalty in serious pollution cases.
But the results have been mixed. Enforcement of rules has
been patchy at the local level, where district authorities often
rely on taxes from polluting industries.
State media said in July the government planned to invest
1.7 trillion yuan ($277 billion) to fight air pollution over the
next five years.
($1 = 6.1206 Chinese yuan)
