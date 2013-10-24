BEIJING Oct 24 China's Environment Ministry
said on Thursday it will send inspection teams to provinces and
cities most seriously affected by smog to ensure rules on
fighting air pollution are being enforced.
Air quality in cities is of increasing concern to China's
stability-obsessed leaders, anxious to douse potential unrest as
a more affluent urban population turns against a
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has poisoned much of the
country's air, water and soil.
China's smog crisis was thrown back dramatically into the
spotlight this week when Harbin, a frigid northeastern city of
11 million people, virtually ground to a halt when a pollution
index showed airborne contaminants at around 50 times the levels
recommended by the World Health Organisation.
The problem was partly blamed on the government turning on
the heating for the winter. Collective central heating,
activated on a date set by the government, provides heat to 65
percent of Harbin, figures quoted last year in the state media
show. Much of that heat comes from burning coal. Beijing's
central heating normally comes on in mid-November.
China's government has announced many plans to fight
pollution over the years but has made little obvious progress,
especially in the country's north and northeast, where coal
burning has driven the rapid growth in heavy industrial output.
Enforcing rules has been a particular problem with
growth-obsessed local governments and powerful state-owned
enterprises often ignoring central government guidelines and
even falsifying their emissions data.
The Environment Ministry said on its website
(www.zhb.gov.cn) that teams would from now until March visit
Beijing and its surrounding regions, the Pearl and Yangtze River
deltas, Chengdu, Chongqing and Urumqi, all parts of China which
have smog problems.
The teams will ensure that factories have installed the
correct equipment to cut emissions of sulphur dioxide, that
plants previously closed remain shut and that local governments
are enforcing clean air policies, the ministry added.
Factories that have particular problems will have
environment inspection teams permanently based on site and legal
means will be used to punish companies with particular problems,
it said.
Regional environment inspection teams who do not do their
jobs properly will be prosecuted and the media will be used to
name and shame the most egregious examples of pollution, the
ministry added.
The public will also be encouraged to report pollution
problems to the ministry, it said.
China published a detailed action plan on tackling air
pollution in September, saying it would cut coal consumption and
ban new industrial projects like power plants and steel mills in
key cities and regions such as Beijing and the Yangtze river
delta.
Beijing, sometimes derided as "Greyjing" or "Beige-jing" by
English-speaking residents, suffered its own smog emergency last
winter when the pollution index reached 45 times the recommended
level one particularly bad day in January.
Smoke from factories and heating plants, winds from the Gobi
Desert and fumes from millions of vehicles can combine to
blanket the city in a pungent shroud for days.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by David
